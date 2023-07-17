Earthquake warnings: Magnitude 6.4 hits southern Argentina





(Photo: Francisco Ramos Mejia/AFP via Getty Images) Rio Negro, Argentina. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Argentina. There were no reports of injuries or casualties. Recently, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Alaskan Peninsula.

The latest earthquake reports show that a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Argentina on Monday, July 17, with no injuries or property damage reported.

Nature World News (NWN) recently reported that a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Alaskan Peninsula. After the earthquake, tsunami warnings were issued for parts of the Unimak Pass and Aleutian Island.

In reports from CNN and Reuters, the quake was located about 55 miles southwest of Sun Point in Alaska, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Immediately, tsunami warnings were lifted. Powerful earthquakes can unleash deadly tsunamis and aftershocks.

In previous forecasts, the NWN also reported that a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the North Atlantic Ocean. I read here.

Southern Argentina earthquake

According to Reuters’ latest earthquake report, the magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Neuquén County.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said the 6.4-magnitude quake was at a depth of 161 km.

Also read: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits the border area between Chile and Argentina

There were no reports of damages, injuries or casualties after the earthquake.

People in southern Argentina should stay alert of possible aftershocks. Maintaining multiple sources of information for earthquake alerts can be helpful.

According to an ABC news report, the earthquake was felt in parts of Chile by residents.

Strong earthquake protection

While earthquakes are difficult to predict, people can prepare for potentially devastating damage and injuries.

Being prepared and knowing the early signs of an earthquake can save you from potential death. Here are key earthquake safety alerts that you should remember:

Insure Your Home Communities and homeowners must first insure their homes for potential damage and repairs. They must ensure that they adhere to building guidelines. Checking the location of your home in the main earthquake fault lines can be useful for predicting the impact of an earthquake. Furthermore, homeowners should also consider securing all items or equipment that could fall during an earthquake. The Earthquake County Coalition has explained that moving items to shelves or lower positions can be helpful in keeping you safe. Drop it, cover it up and keep going Once the earthquake hits and you shiver, it’s best to cover your head and drop it and look for a safe table or study table. Once you are under a secure table, wait. Homeowners should communicate with their family members about possible emergency plans or evacuation locations. Once the earthquake stops shaking, it is essential to remain alert and vigilant, as falling debris and damaged homes can befall. Immediately contact your family members about your safety. If a member goes missing, report it to the authorities. Keep emergency supplies at home

Homeowners should also consider earthquake insurance. Moreover, keeping emergency kits in case of disasters can be very useful.

According to the American Red Cross, homeowners should have a week’s worth of supplies, as power outages and stores can close.

The Red Cross consultant pointed out the importance of Go-Kit and Home-Kit supplies.

Go-Kit is a three-day supply that you can carry around. The Home-Kit is a one-week supply for your home.

Related article: Magnitude 7.2 Alaska earthquake: Tsunami alert issued

For more stories like this, don’t forget to follow Nature News.

