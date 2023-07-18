The United Nations Development Program is supporting employment in the textile industry in Turkey as a step towards earthquake zone recovery [EN/TR] – Türkiye





attachments

A new $2.5 million initiative prioritizes vocational training to meet industry needs while including vulnerable groups in the workforce

Istanbul, 18 July 2023 – The United Nations Development Program today announced a new US$2.5 million initiative to fill up to 3,500 vacancies in the textile industry and related sectors in the earthquake-affected region while integrating women and other disadvantaged groups into the labor market. The new program, funded by the Government of Sweden with additional contributions from Korea and Finland, aims to address the severe labor shortage that emerged with the outmigration of skilled workers from southern and southeastern Turkey after the devastating earthquakes in February 2023.

The new initiative was announced today at a UNDP meeting of textile producers in Istanbul.

The program builds on UNDP’s ongoing partnership with the Education Foundation of the Istanbul Garment Exporters Association (IHKIB) established in 2022 with the aim of creating permanent employment opportunities for unemployed Syrian refugees and host community members in “labour absorbing” industries such as textiles. The idea here was to challenge the stereotype that refugees “steal” jobs from members of the host community by identifying sectors of the labor market where the demand for workers is not being met. Even before the earthquakes, the textile industry was experiencing an urgent need for new workers.

“Earthquakes have our assumptions on their heads,” said UNDP Resident Representative Louisa Fenton. “We now see an entire region where industrial producers are desperately ramping up to find and retain employees. So the solution we aim to implement with our private sector partners is to provide vocational training as widely as possible to bring women and other underrepresented groups into the workforce.”

UNDP is focusing on the textile sector (including clothing and footwear as well) due to its overall role in the Turkish economy – it accounts for about 7 percent of GDP, 2.9 percent of exports and employs up to 2.5 million people overall – and its The massive earthquake spread across the 11 quake-stricken provinces – where 1,616 clothing companies and 1,290 textile companies were operating before the disaster, employing up to 350,000 people. Estimates vary, but earthquakes are believed to have reduced this number by more than half.

“The aim of the initiative we are launching today is to create decent and sustainable job opportunities in the Turkish apparel and textile sectors for people left unemployed by earthquakes, including refugees,” said İlker Karataş, Board Member of IHKIB Education Foundation. . “In helping vulnerable and traumatized people get back on their feet after earthquakes, this project and similar support initiatives will also accelerate the recovery of vital industrial sectors, including textiles and apparel.”

Based on a set of studies and guidelines presented at the meeting, UNDP plans in the short term to provide on-the-job vocational training for 500 newly recruited textile workers in the earthquake zone, while expanding life skills and psychosocial support training to 3,000 textile workers and their families. . Psychosocial support was unanimously identified by industry representatives as a basic need for their workers, spurring UNDP’s commitment to establish an Occupational Mental Health Center in Hatay. While seeking to address the labor shortage, UNDP will also work with employers to meet “decent work” standards.

Looking ahead, UNDP plans to expand the vocational training program to ensure employment of at least 3,000 more people in the textile sector, as well as to launch a support program specifically targeted at the needs of handmade shoe producers in Hatay. These initiatives will be closely coordinated with UNDP’s ongoing $4.5 million program to provide recovery grants to small businesses in all 11 quake-affected counties, additional vocational training, business support and welfare initiatives implemented by the organization at home and abroad. earthquake zone.

For more information: Umut Dullun, Communications Assistant for UNDP Turkey, [email protected]

****

UNDP partners with people at all levels of society to help build countries that can withstand crises, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for all. On the ground in 177 countries and territories, we provide global perspective and local insights to help empower lives and build resilient nations. For more information: www.undp.org/turkiye.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/turkiye/undp-supports-employment-turkiyes-textile-industry-step-towards-recovery-earthquake-zone-entr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos