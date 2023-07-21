Jaipur earthquake: Its epicenter is 4 km from Jaipur

















Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, was hit by a strong earthquake on Friday in the early hours of this morning. Three consecutive tremors were felt here between 4.09am and 4.25am. There is no news at present about any damages caused by the quake.

According to the National Seismological Center, there were three tremors. The first earthquake occurred at 4:09, with an intensity of 4.4 on the Richter scale. The second aftershock occurred at 4:22 with a magnitude of 3.1 and the third aftershock occurred at 4:25 with a magnitude of 3.4.

Local residents said they felt one earthquake after another. A sound like an explosion was heard. People ran out of their homes and apartments at four in the morning out of fear. After the earthquake, power outages occurred in many areas.

Residents got scared and rushed out of their homes

Residents of Shipra Path in Mansarovar district said there was a loud sound of buildings shaking. I felt like the ship was going down. Although tremors were felt in Jaipur before, they felt such a strong earthquake for the first time.

The people sitting in the garden were frightened by three tremors, and they went and sat in the neighboring gardens and open fields. On the other hand, some people have been waiting for the situation to become normal by putting a chair on the road.

Experts claim that earthquakes will continue to occur

Jaipur comes in District 2 and Western Rajasthan District 3. There are normal earthquakes. According to geographer Dr. Rajendra Singh Rathore, there is a fault line (rift) in the east of the Aravalli range. This fault line runs through the eastern coast of Rajasthan up to Dharamshala. This includes the districts of Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Experts say that the Aravalli Range fault has become active, and movement has begun in the fissures of Mount Aravalli. Now tremors like these will continue to occur in Jaipur and other nearby areas as well.









