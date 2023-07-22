Global earthquake report for Saturday 22nd July 2023





Sat, Jul 22, 2023 15:20 15:20 PM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Earthquakes around the world exceeding 3 magnitude during the past 24 hours on July 22, 2023

Summary: 1 earthquake 5.0+, 43 earthquakes 4.0+, 112 earthquakes 3.0+, 233 earthquakes 2.0+ (389 total) This report is updated hourly. Scale 5+: 1 earthquake, 4+: 43 earthquakes, Grade 3+: 112 earthquakes, Grade 2+: 233 earthquakes, No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher, Total seismic energy rating: 0.63 T or equivalent:!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours) #1: Mag 5.7 South Pacific Ocean, 177 km south of Nuku’alofa, Nuku’alofa, TONGATAPO Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 8:01 AM (GMT +13) – #2: MA 4.9 Philippine Sea, 31 km east of Nobeoka, Miyazaki, Japan 4.9 Saturday 9:14 PM Magazaki, Japan 4.9 at 9:14 PM. Jul 22, 2023 7:28 AM (GMT -3) – #4: MAG 4.9 SPT, Tonga Fri, Jul 21, 2023 10:09 AM (GMT -12) – #5: MAG 4.8 66km N of Jalal-Abad, Kyrgyzstan Sat Jul 22, 2023 at 7:29AM (GMT) T+6) – #6: Magito, Jul 17 NE Japan) – #7: mag 4.6 Indian Ocean Sat, Jul 22, 2023 1:26 pm (GMT +4) – #8: mag 4.6 171 km E of Shash, Kashgar, Xinjiang, China Sat, Jul 22, 2023 at 4:52 pm (GMT +8) – #9: mag 4 6. Indian Ocean, 132 km south of Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, July 20, mag. Honiara, Solomon Islands Sat, Jul 22, 2023 10:37 PM (GMT +11) – Earthquake No. 1 felt: Mag 3.6 miles north of Odessa, Ector County, Texas, USA – 112 reported Sat, Jul 22, 2023 4:24 AM (GMT -5) – No. 2 felt: Mag 4.8 17 km N Mito, Ibaraki, Japan 10:54 AM China Sea, 17 km NW of Dagupan, Philippines – 24 reports Sat Jul 22 2023 10:10 PM (GMT +8) – #4: mag 4.5 N Pacific, 46 km SW of Santa Tecla, El Salvador – 12 reports Fri Jul 21 2023 7:11 PM (GMT) -6) – #5: Philippine Sea reports 4.9, 31 km east of Gulaki 14:23 PM. +9) – #6: Mag 2.9 Qabala Rayon, 39km north of Göyçay, Goychay Rayon, Azerbaijan – 3 reports Friday, Jul 21, 2023 at 9:17 pm (GMT +4) – #7: Mag 3.2 16 km west of Hama, Syria – 3 reports Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10:46 pm (GMT +3) ) – SW Guelph County, 26mi, 23mi 1:57 PM (GMT -6) – #9: mag 2.6 N P, 92km SSE of Sendai, Honshu Miyagi-ken, Japan – 2 reports Sat, Jul 22, 2023 10:32 AM (GMT +9) – #10: mag 3.8 N P, 41km SS of Akagutla, El Salva Dor – 2 reports Friday, July 7:13 – Pacific Ocean #11: Reports, Jul 22, 2023 9:51 AM (GMT +9) – #12: mag 4.4 27 km south of Bucaramanga, Santander, Colombia – 2 reports Friday, July 21, 2023 7:35 pm (GMT -5) – #13: mag 3.6 11 km west of San Francisco de Milagro, Ecuador – 2 reports Fri, Jul 21, 2023 at 7:39 PM (Earthquake Stats GMT)

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

