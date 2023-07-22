



By Walter Beckwith, American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) July 22, 2023

A systematic global analysis of GPS time-series data for nearly 100 major earthquakes indicates that there is a preparatory phase for fault slip that occurs about 2 hours prior to seismic rupture.

Analysis of GPS time-series data from nearly 100 major earthquakes worldwide revealed evidence of a preparatory phase for fault slip, which occurs approximately two hours prior to seismic rupture.

In a related perspective, Roland Bürgmann writes, “If it can be confirmed that earthquake intensification often includes a preliminary phase of hours, and the means can be developed to measure it reliably, a precursor warning can be issued.”

The quest to predict large earthquakes is a long-term but elusive goal.

The challenge of short-term earthquake prediction

Short-term earthquake forecasting, which involves issuing a warning anywhere from minutes to months in advance of an earthquake, depends on the presence of a clear and observable geophysical predecessor signal. Previous retrospective studies have suggested that slow seismic slip can be seen in faults before the main shock, and serves as a possible precursor. However, the relationship between these observations and seismic ruptures remains unclear. This uncertainty arises because these observations do not directly precede an event and often occur without an earthquake, leaving an accurate preliminary signal for the prediction of the large earthquakes involved.

Global search for vanguard error slip

In this paper, Quentin Bletery and Jean-Mathieu Nocquet present a comprehensive global investigation of short-term pre-fault slip before large earthquakes. Using global GPS time series data from 3,026 geodetic stations worldwide, Bletery and Noquet assessed fault displacements up to 2 hours prior to 90 different earthquakes of magnitude 7 and above. Statistical analysis of this data revealed a subtle signal, consistent with a period of exponential acceleration of fault slip near the epicenter, beginning approximately 2 hours before the rupture.

The importance of the study and its limitations

According to the authors, these results indicate that many large earthquakes begin with a pre-slip phase, or the observations may represent a concluding part of a longer and more difficult pre-slip measurement process. Despite providing evidence of a precursor signal that preceded large earthquakes, Bletery and Noquet caution that current seismic monitoring tools lack the coverage and resolution needed to detect or monitor passive slip on the scale of individual earthquakes.

Borgmann writes, “Although Bletery and Nocquet’s results suggest that there may indeed be an hour-long preliminary phase in place, it is not clear whether such slow-slip accelerations are clearly associated with large earthquakes or whether they can be measured for individual events with the precision necessary to provide a useful warning.”

Reference: “The Prelude to Large Earthquakes” by Quentin Plettieri and Jean-Mathieu Noquet, Jul 20, 2023, Science.DOI: 10.1126/science.adg2565

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scitechdaily.com/early-warning-gps-data-could-detect-large-earthquakes-hours-before-they-happen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos