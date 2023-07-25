Nic Brooke: ReCast Floors Project – Retrofitting buildings for earthquake safety





The 2016 Kaikoura earthquake highlighted problems with old precast concrete floors. photo/123rf, file

Over the past few weeks, Kiwi engineers have flocked to seminars aimed at helping building owners make offices and apartments safer in earthquakes.

The seminars are the culmination of ReCast’s four-year research project that has been carried out since the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake which highlighted problems with older precast concrete floors.

Precast floors are created by taking a concrete slab being poured off site, lifting it into position to be supported by walls or beams, and then placing more concrete as a covering that connects the floor to the building.

This practice was enthusiastically adopted in New Zealand in the 1980s to enable buildings to rise quickly and at lower cost.

However, some forms of this construction method have proven unsuitable for the seismic conditions in places such as New Zealand.

Essentially, it means that the buildings are built like a set of rack-mounted shelves within a frame. When you shake the structure, the shelves run the risk of separating.

While various types of prefabricated floors are still in use today and, if designed appropriately, can be expected to be robust, building standards for prefabricated floors have become progressively stricter since the early 2000s.

As such, industry advice now recommends against the use of the previously prevalent ‘hollow’ slabs.

Rather than demolish all prefabricated buildings, structural engineers across industry and academia have spent the past four years developing world-leading ways to retrofit offices and apartments.

The ReCast Floors Project cost $2 million, with major contributors including Branz funded by Building Research Levy, the Earthquake Commission, QuakeCoRE (New Zealand Center of Excellence in Earthquake Resilience Research), and Concrete NZ, representing more than 500 industry members.

It was an unprecedented program of work that brought together two of New Zealand’s major universities – Auckland and Canterbury – and organizations from across the construction industry.

Damage to Wellington’s waterfront after the Kaikoura earthquake. Image/University of Canterbury

We had a little bit of current guidance going forward.

Our focus has been on developing robust retrofit solutions, and taking them through testing in an amazing purpose-built test framework at the University of Canterbury.

The facility is basically a representation of a large single-storey portion of a building – six columns with beams connecting them together and entire floor units extending across.

It is one of the largest test specimens ever assembled in New Zealand, with complex control systems to ensure the right parts are going in the right directions at the right times.

We used it to test and validate our retrofit solutions, which included stiffening systems and steel screws installed beneath existing floors.

Design guidelines were then developed for the various solutions that would enable practicing structural engineers to implement them.

Until now, building owners in Wellington, Auckland and all over New Zealand are waiting for verified and tested retrofitting methods before going ahead with upgrading their buildings rather than demolishing them and sending them to landfill.

This research will give them confidence that retrofitting can work in ways that comply with regulations, and in turn help provide peace of mind to tenants.

In short, those of us who participated in the project are confident that the research has produced robust ways to significantly improve building performance in the event of a major earthquake in the future.

As the ReCast Floors Project has shown, the future flexibility of New Zealand’s built environment can in many cases be achieved through proven and elegant modifications to existing buildings.

Nick Brook is ReCast Project Coordinator and Associate Professor at the University of Auckland. He is recognized as an international expert in the performance of concrete structures.

