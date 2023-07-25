The girl who lost her mother and brother in the earthquake in Turkey is reunited with her family in New Jersey thanks to Senator Cory Booker.





Senator Cory Booker helped secure refugee status for the 13-year-old

By Timothy Pulliam

Monday, July 24, 2023 11:35 PM

Saddle Brook, N.J. (WABC) — A 13-year-old survivor who lost her mother and brother in a devastating earthquake in Turkey has thanked Sen. Cory Booker, who helped reunite her with family members in New Jersey.

Little Rain fought back tears as he thought of the shock of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed 50,000 people earlier this year in Turkey.

The 13-year-old and her family were trapped under six floors of a collapsed building.

She says that all she can think of is her brother and her mother. They didn’t survive, but crews managed to rescue Rayne from the rubble six days later.

She says there was a little bit of air running through some of the holes so you could feel the wind.

Doctors were forced to amputate Rayne’s left leg.

After nearly six months of surgeries and treatments, Ryan’s family in New Jersey was able to fly to Turkey and bring her back to their home in Saddlebrook.

They contacted the office of Senator Cory Booker, who helped her obtain refugee status.

On Monday, Booker and Ryan met for the first time and brought some gifts.

“I hope people understand that this is a story of inspiration, a story of resilience, a story of courage and survival,” said Booker. “I want her to stay here, I think she will be a great American with a great American story.”

Booker’s office and the mayor of Prospect Park are also working to help cover her medical expenses and find other resources as she starts prep this fall.

“It feels great. This is a prime example of how one person or a few people can make a huge difference in someone’s life,” said Muhammed Khairallah, Mayor of Prospect Park. “This is where our humanity pushes the boundaries.”

Rayne will need plastic surgery for her injuries and a prosthetic leg.

The family launched a GoFundMe to support the community.

