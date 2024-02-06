Earthquake Awareness – KBSI Fox 23 Cape Girardeau News





CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – February is Earthquake Awareness Month.

You might not think Missouri is at risk for major earthquakes, but in 1811 and 1812 the New Madrid Seismic Zone produced three of the largest earthquakes ever seen in the United States.

The earthquake devastated the landscape and caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards for a period of time.

Hilda Booth works with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and says the New Madrid seismic line is still very active and passes through 5 states and has the potential to cause very large earthquakes.

According to Booth, the fault line produces small earthquakes every three days or so, but they are not large enough to be felt.

“We do have earthquakes and there is a threat of a catastrophic earthquake in the Midwest in New Madrid.” Booth says.

Booth says the earthquake in the 1800s was massive.

“There has been widespread liquefaction, and liquefaction occurs when soil becomes unstable and above-ground things collapse, and above-ground things will come up, so maybe like pipes or gas tanks.”

Flooded lands that created huge lakes have been around since the earthquakes of 1811. Unlike other natural disasters, earthquakes cannot be traced. They occur intermittently without warning.

Clayton Quitmeyer is Illinois Homeland Security's executive director and he explains what you should do if you experience an earthquake.

“Take cover and hold on to something, such as under a desk, table, or sturdy furniture, and hold on to that object until the shaking stops.”

Kuetemeyer says you should also get out of traffic or stop if you're driving and keep things in your car like flashlights and phone numbers because if we get hit by a major earthquake, we could lose phone lines or power. It is important to remember that earthquakes have aftershocks. So just because the action has stopped temporarily doesn't mean it's over.

If you want to learn more about earthquakes, the annual Earthquake Summit will be held at the Cape Girardeau Osage Center on March 21.

