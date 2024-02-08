Earthquake or secret nuclear explosion? A new tool reveals the truth with up to 99% accuracy: ScienceAlert





Since the first detonation of an atomic bomb in 1945, eight countries have conducted more than 2,000 nuclear weapons tests: the United States, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, and North Korea.

Groups like the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization are constantly searching for new tests.

However, for safety and confidentiality reasons, modern nuclear testing is conducted underground, making it difficult to detect. Often, the only indication of their occurrence is from the seismic waves they generate.

In research published in Geophysical Journal International, my colleagues and I developed a method to distinguish between underground nuclear tests and natural earthquakes with about 99 percent accuracy.

He falls

The invention of nuclear weapons sparked an international arms race, with the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, and France developing and testing increasingly larger and more advanced devices in an attempt to keep up with the United States.

Many early tests caused serious environmental and societal damage. For example, the Castle Bravo test conducted secretly by the United States in 1954 on Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands delivered large quantities of radioactive dust to several nearby islands and their inhabitants.

Between 1952 and 1957, the United Kingdom conducted several tests in Australia, sprinkling long-lived radioactive material over large areas of the South Australian bush, with devastating consequences for local Aboriginal communities.

In 1963, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Soviet Union agreed to conduct future tests underground to limit the fallout. However, testing continued unabated, with China, India, Pakistan and North Korea also entering the fray over the following decades.

How to discover the atomic bomb

During this period there were major international efforts to figure out how to monitor nuclear testing. The competitive nature of weapons development means that much research and testing is done in secret.

Today, groups such as the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization operate global networks of tools specifically designed to identify potential tests. These include:

Air testing stations to detect minute amounts of radioactive elements in the atmosphere, aquatic listening centers to hear underwater tests, ultrasonic detectors to pick up low-frequency booms and the roar of explosions in the atmosphere, seismographs to record ground shaking caused by underground tests. Needle in a haystack

Seismometers are designed to measure seismic waves: small vibrations of the Earth's surface that are generated when large amounts of energy are suddenly released underground, such as during earthquakes or nuclear explosions.

There are two main types of seismic waves. First, body waves, which travel outward in all directions, including deep into the Earth, before returning to the surface. The second is surface waves, which travel along the Earth's surface like ripples spreading across a pond.

border-frame=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; write to clipboard; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-sharing”allowfullscreen>

The difficulty of using seismic waves to monitor underground nuclear testing is distinguishing between explosions and naturally occurring earthquakes. The primary goal of monitoring is to never miss an explosion, but there are thousands of large natural earthquakes around the world every day.

As a result, observing underground tests is like searching for a potentially non-existent needle in an Earth-sized haystack.

Nuclear weapons versus earthquakes

Many different approaches have been developed to aid this research over the past 60 years.

Some of the simplest of these procedures involve analyzing the location or depth of the source. If an event occurs far away from volcanoes and tectonic plate boundaries, it may be considered more suspicious. Alternatively, if it occurred at a depth greater than, say, three kilometres, it would be unlikely to constitute a nuclear test.

However, these simple methods are not foolproof. Tests can be carried out in earthquake-prone areas for camouflage, for example, and surface earthquakes are also possible.

A more sophisticated observational method involves calculating the ratio of the amount of energy transmitted in body waves to the amount transmitted in surface waves. Earthquakes tend to expend more of their energy in surface waves than in explosions.

This method has proven highly effective in identifying underground nuclear tests, but it is also imperfect. It failed to effectively classify North Korea's 2017 nuclear test, which generated large surface waves because it was conducted inside a tunnel in the mountain.

This result underscores the importance of using multiple independent discrimination techniques during monitoring – a single method is unlikely to prove reliable for all events.

Alternative method

In 2023, I and my colleagues from the Australian National University and Los Alamos National Laboratory in the United States will come together to re-examine the problem of identifying the source of seismic waves.

We used a recently developed approach to model how rocks are displaced at the source of a seismic event, and combined it with a more advanced statistical model to describe different types of events. As a result, we were able to take advantage of fundamental differences between the sources of explosions and earthquakes to develop an improved method for classifying these events.

We tested our approach on known explosion and earthquake catalogs from the western United States and found that the method succeeds in achieving the goal in about 99% of the cases. This makes it a useful new tool in efforts to monitor underground nuclear testing.

Robust techniques for identifying nuclear tests will remain a key component of global monitoring programmes. They are necessary to ensure that governments are held accountable for the environmental and societal impacts of nuclear weapons testing.

Mark Hoggard, DECRA Research Fellow, Australian National University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencealert.com/earthquake-or-secret-nuclear-blast-a-new-tool-exposes-the-truth-with-99-accuracy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos