Long Beach shakes from 4.6 magnitude earthquake near Malibu • Long Beach Post News





A 4.6 magnitude earthquake that originated near Malibu shook Long Beach at 1:47 p.m. Friday.

No damage or injuries were reported as of 2:17 p.m., but city public safety teams are assessing local facilities as a precaution.

The epicenter of the quake occurred 7 miles outside Malibu near the coast and at a depth of 13 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake was initially reported as 4.7, then 4.5, but has now been classified as 4.6, according to the USGS. Residents also felt several small aftershocks, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred less than two hours after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Hawaii, according to US Geological Survey reports.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Malibu officials quickly noted that there were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department entered “earthquake mode,” as crews set out to survey the entire city, but initial indications did not indicate damage. LAFD's procedure after an earthquake is to inspect transportation infrastructure such as highway bridges, large gathering places, residential buildings, dams, and power lines.

A full scan conducted by the LAFD generally takes about an hour to complete.

The quake was felt as a powerful jolt across a wide area of ​​the Southland, from Malibu to the West Side and beyond, as well as in Orange County. According to the USGS “Did you feel it?” On the online map, some people as far north as Bakersfield and as far south as Chula Vista near the Mexico border reported feeling shaking.

Some residents reported feeling the quake for between five and eight seconds.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake occurred at a depth of about eight miles.

Shortly thereafter, the Los Angeles County Fire Department warned area residents to prepare for possible aftershocks.

“If you're inside when the shaking starts: Drop, cover, wait!” The fire department posted on X, previously Twitter.

“Protect your head + neck while taking shelter under sturdy furniture or near a sturdy interior wall, away from windows and doorways until the shaking stops.”

The USGS reported more than a dozen aftershocks, the largest measuring 3.0.

Lucy Jones, a seismologist in Southland, said that the earthquake was not related to the recent heavy rains that flooded the region, noting that it occurred at a depth of more than 8 miles. She also said the quake was in no way related to the 5.7 magnitude quake that occurred earlier in the day in Hawaii.

Jones said residents should expect aftershocks throughout the day. She also noted that as with any earthquake, there is always about a 5% chance that a quake will be a pre-shock of a larger quake, but the chances diminish over time.

She said a 4.6-magnitude quake wouldn't necessarily cause any serious damage, calling it “normal shaking” for “earthquake country.”

Friday's shaking occurred on the fifty-third anniversary of the Sylmar earthquake, which occurred on February 9, 1971, with a magnitude of 6.5.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with reporting from City News Service.

