Japanese property insurers likely to bear losses despite Noto Peninsula earthquake: GlobalData





Property insurers in Japan are expected to maintain profitability in 2024 despite the 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula at the beginning of the year, causing an insured loss of about $6 billion, according to GlobalData.

On January 1, 2024, the Noto Peninsula earthquake rocked the region, causing more than 240 casualties and causing widespread property damage to more than 4,000 properties, according to the Japan Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA).

Despite this, analysts believe that Japanese property insurers in Japan will likely withstand losses and will not be negatively affected.

“Japanese property insurers have been able to maintain stable operations despite recurring earthquakes, with the government bearing the majority of residential insured losses,” said Sravani Ambapatena, insurance analyst at GlobalData.

“Insurers also carry a minimum net retention on corporate earthquake policies and cede most of the risk to reinsurers, which helps monitor their profitability.”

The earthquake caused economic losses ranging from 1.1 to 2.6 trillion yen (US$8.6 to 20.3 billion), and about 792 billion yen (US$6 billion) in insured losses.

However, the government through Japan Earthquake Reinsurance (JER) will likely bear about 98% of insured residential earthquake claims, with a maximum of 11.8 trillion yen ($91.7 billion) per earthquake.

Trade policies in Japan are less popular due to their high cost. In addition, Japanese insurers often transfer a significant portion of commercial earthquake risks to U.S. and European reinsurers to reduce retention, analysts explain.

According to GlobalData's insurance database, earthquake insurance accounted for 18.2% of the share of Japanese general reinsurers ceding premiums in the year ending March 31, 2023.

“In addition to receiving support from the Republic of Jordan for reform, the profitability of property insurance companies is expected to remain resilient due to frequent increases in premium rates for fire and natural hazards, which represent approximately 85% of property insurance premiums written,” Ambabethena noted.

In order to ensure the sustainability of the earthquake insurance system, fire insurance premium rates are periodically evaluated by the General Insurance Rating Organization of Japan (GIROJ).

During the period 2018-2023, the government raised insurance premium rates four times, supporting the growth of property insurance in the country.

GlobalData expects the Japanese property insurance industry to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from JPY 3.4 trillion ($26.7 billion) in 2024 to JPY 4.3 trillion ($38.8 billion) in 2028, in terms of gross premiums. Underwritten Insurance (GWP).

Analysts expect that the premium rate will begin to be evaluated once the full impact of the Noto Peninsula earthquake on both insurers and reinsurers is realized.

They also point out that the losses incurred by reinsurers from this earthquake may also contribute to an increase in insurance premium prices, leading to growth in written premiums over the period 2024-2025.

“Japanese property insurers’ low exposure to earthquake damage will enable them to withstand losses despite the widespread property damage resulting from the Noto Peninsula earthquake,” Embapatina concludes. “As a result, Japanese property insurers are expected to maintain a global outlook on Stable future in 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reinsurancene.ws/japanese-property-insurers-likely-to-withstand-losses-despite-noto-peninsula-earthquake-globaldata/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos