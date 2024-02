One year on: How emergency aid helped children traumatized by the earthquake – Turkey

A program supported by The World has reached thousands of children – many of them refugees – affected by the disaster in Turkey.

On this day a year ago, two massive earthquakes shook southern Türkiye.

These attacks have killed more than 50,000 people, damaged or destroyed 230,000 buildings, and left large numbers of children – many of them Syrian refugees – traumatized and struggling to cope.

Amina, a 35-year-old mother from Şanlıurfa, said the disaster “had a huge impact on my children.”

“They were frightened and shocked. They lost their appetite. If a spoon dropped it would scare them. It had a huge impact on them.”

But the emergency program supported by Their World organization provided psychological assistance to traumatized children. The Turkish organization Maya Vakvi has set up mobile teams of psychologists and social workers to identify affected children and give them essential support, including innovative approaches such as creative arts therapy.

“The project provides access to art-based mental health care, including structured group sessions and one-on-one support for children,” said Ezgi Berktas, program coordinator at Maya Vakvi. These sessions include art therapy, dance and movement therapy, and music therapy.

In addition to in-person and online sessions for children, Maya Vakvi held dozens of parenting events for more than 700 people in Sanliurfa and Hatay Province. The changes in some children were dramatic.

“My son attended some sessions and the improvement was huge – I would say up to 90%,” Amina said. “He has become safer, less afraid, and his self-confidence has increased.

2,270 children and adults were reached directly through the Maya Fakvi Emergency Program – with a further 6,000 reached indirectly.

I want him to be full of self-confidence so that he can pass it on to future generations. These psychological support sessions are not only for him during his childhood, but also for his grandchildren.

Syrian refugee Hana, a 32-year-old mother of four, agrees. “My kids were very terrified,” she said. My son Fadel was the one who suffered the most.

He added: “He benefited a lot, and his psychological state completely changed.” After the sessions, he doesn't say much but I see him – his movements at home, everything changes. Even his situation in school has become better.”

Refugee children often live with trauma that can lead them to become aggressive, withdrawn, or unable to concentrate. Their World previously supported Maya Vakvi's Trauma-Informed Schools programme, which helped more than 1,000 teachers provide tailored psychosocial support to 5,000 Syrian, refugee and Turkish students.

But last year's earthquakes required an emergency psychological first aid program.

One of the children the organization has reached is Khaliq, a 12-year-old Syrian refugee from Sanliurfa who lives with his parents and nine siblings.

“I need to be strong. If he sees me strong, he will be stronger.” Hanaa talks about her son Fadel

He said that Maya Fakfi’s sessions “helped me a lot.. They treated us very well, they are beautiful and I love them very much.” The support has been a huge help to us.”

“We had a lot of fun,” said Nizam, another eight-year-old Syrian refugee. “They gave us activities and taught us things.” His favorite part? “Not to allow anyone to bully us, and to have self-confidence.”

