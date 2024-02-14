'It was kind of scary, it sounded like thunder:' Woman shares experience with earthquakes for Earthquake Awareness Month | News





The Wabash Valley is located between two seismic zones: the Wabash Valley zone and the New Madrid zone





WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) – While we rarely feel a large earthquake, we do have earthquakes here in the Wabash Valley. It's an important reminder for Earthquake Awareness Month.

You may remember that in August of last year, a series of small earthquakes were reported in Lawrence County, Illinois. One woman in Lawrence County shared what that experience felt like.

“It was kind of scary at first; it sounded like thunder or something because it was loud, and then the house shook,” Ruthie Halter said.

Ruthie Halter was shaken after she felt the earthquake in Lawrence County, Illinois, last August. However, this was not the first time it had been hit by an earthquake. When they first moved in years ago, an earthquake caused its walls to crack.

“There's a big one here, and it goes all the way to the dining room,” Halter said.

You may not realize it, but the Wabash Valley is located in an area with a higher risk of earthquakes. This is because we are between the New Madrid Fault Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone.

“The Wabash Valley Fault System is located to the southwest of Indiana and on the Indiana-Illinois border, but it extends to the north and northeast near Terre Haute and Lafayette,” said Xiao Tao Yang, a professor at Purdue University.

The New Madrid Seismic Zone is located in the central Mississippi Valley. This region generated giant earthquakes in 1811 and 1812.

Typically, people report feeling earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3.0. Anything over 5.0 can cause major damage. Experts say earthquakes are often unpredictable, making them extremely dangerous.

“If you break a stick, it's something we know will break eventually,” Yang said. “But it's hard to know exactly when and where it will break.”

While we cannot predict the next earthquake, we can be prepared. If you experience an earthquake…Low, cover, and hold on.

Drop on the ground! Then take cover under a sturdy desk, table, or other furniture, and hold on to that object until the shaking stops.

There are some precautionary steps you can take.

“Do an assessment inside your home, tie down water heaters, make sure bookcases aren't falling over, make sure bookcases are secured and installed for fall safety,” said Allison Carey, director of natural hazard planning at IDHS.

After experiencing multiple earthquakes in her life, Halter has one piece of advice for people.

“Don't live in fear, but be aware. We can't live that way. Be aware of where you're going and where you are,” Halter said.

Emergency officials also suggest that homeowners should explore adding earthquake insurance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wthitv.com/news/its-kind-of-scary-it-sounded-like-thunder-one-woman-shares-her-earthquake-experience-for/article_cdeab2c0-cab9-11ee-8e22-ff70aea604c8.html

