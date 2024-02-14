Fast facts about earthquakes | News Channel 3-12





(CNN) — Here's a look at earthquakes around the world.

The US Geological Survey describes an earthquake as “the ground shaking due to a sudden slip on a fault. Stresses in the Earth's outer layer push the sides of the fault together. Stress builds up and the rocks suddenly slide, releasing energy in waves that travel through the Earth's crust and cause the shaking we feel during an earthquake.”

Earthquakes are measured using seismometers, which monitor the seismic waves that travel through the Earth after an earthquake.

Scientists have used the Richter scale for many years to measure earthquakes, but now they largely follow the “moment magnitude scale,” which the USGS says is a more accurate measure of magnitude.

Major earthquakes since 2000

(A specific timeline of earthquakes around the world in which the death toll exceeded 100)

June 4, 2000 – A 7.9 magnitude earthquake strikes South Sumatra, Indonesia, killing an estimated 103 people.

January 13, 2001 – A 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Miguel, El Salvador, killing an estimated 852 people.

January 26, 2001 – An estimated 20,000 people were killed by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake centered in Gujarat, India.

February 13, 2001 – Another earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 hits El Salvador. It is estimated that three hundred and fifteen people were killed.

June 23, 2001 – An estimated 138 people were killed in Peru by an 8.4 magnitude earthquake.

March 3, 2002 – In the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, an estimated 166 people were killed by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake.

March 25, 2002 – Another earthquake in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, measuring 6.1, kills 1,000 people.

June 22, 2002 – A 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes western Iran, killing an estimated 261 people.

February 24, 2003 – In southern Xianjiang, China, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake kills an estimated 263 people.

May 1, 2003 – A 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Turkey, killing about 177 people.

May 21, 2003 – An estimated 2,266 people were killed by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in northern Algeria.

December 26, 2003 – A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Bam in southeastern Iran. About 31 thousand people died in the earthquake.

February 24, 2004 – About 631 people were killed in Morocco due to a 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

December 26, 2004 – A 9.1-magnitude earthquake strikes the west coast of North Sumatra, Indonesia. The earthquake and resulting tsunami killed 227,898 people in India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania and Bangladesh. The earthquake releases an amount of energy equivalent to a 100-gigaton bomb and lasts between 500-600 seconds.

February 22, 2005 – A 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes central Iran, killing at least 612 people.

March 28, 2005 – An 8.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Indonesia, on the same fault line that triggered the December 26 earthquake that triggered a deadly tsunami. At least 1,300 people were killed.

October 8, 2005 – A 7.6 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan. At least 86,000 people were killed.

May 26, 2006 – A 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Central Java, Indonesia, killing at least 5,749 people.

July 17, 2006 – A 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes the island of Java, Indonesia, killing an estimated 730 people.

August 15, 2007 – An 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck Peru, about 100 miles south of the capital, Lima. Approximately 514 people were reported killed.

May 12, 2008 – A 7.9 magnitude earthquake strikes central China, killing more than 87,000 people.

October 28, 2008 – A 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Pakistan, killing an estimated 166 people.

April 6, 2009 – A 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes central Italy, killing 295 people.

September 29, 2009 – An 8.0 magnitude earthquake in the Samoa Islands kills 192 people.

September 30, 2009 – A 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Sumatra, Indonesia, killing more than 1,000 people.

January 12, 2010 – A 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes 14 miles west of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The US Agency for International Development estimates the death toll at about 230,000, but other estimates reach 316,000.

February 27, 2010 – An 8.8 magnitude earthquake strikes central Chile, killing an estimated 547 people.

April 13, 2010 – A 6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Qinghai Province, China. Approximately 2,968 people were reported killed.

October 25, 2010 – At least 503 people are killed by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake off Indonesia and a subsequent tsunami.

February 21, 2011 – A 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Christchurch, New Zealand. It is estimated that 181 people were killed.

March 11, 2011 – A 9.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near the east coast of Honshu Island, Japan, causing a massive tsunami. The epicenter was located 231 miles from Tokyo. The total number of confirmed deaths and missing people is more than 22 thousand people.

September 18, 2011 – A 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Sikkim, India, killing an estimated 111 people.

October 23, 2011 – A 7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Türkiye. The death toll is 604 people.

February 6, 2012 – A 6.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Negros, Philippines, killing at least 113 people.

August 11, 2012 – Two earthquakes struck northern Iran. The first to be struck by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. 11 minutes later, a second earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 occurred. At least 306 people were killed.

November 7, 2012 – A 7.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Guatemala kills an estimated 139 people.

April 20, 2013 – An earthquake strikes Sichuan Province in southwest China, killing at least 192 people. The US Geological Survey estimates it as magnitude 6.6 and the China Earthquake Networks Center estimates it as magnitude 7.0.

September 24, 2013 – A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Balochistan province in Pakistan. More than 300 people are reported to have been killed.

August 3, 2014 – An earthquake strikes Yunnan Province, China, killing at least 615 people and injuring more than 2,400. The US Geological Survey estimates the quake's magnitude at 6.1 and the China Earthquake Networks Center estimates it at 6.5.

April 25, 2015 – A 7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, with its epicenter less than 50 miles from its capital, Kathmandu. The death toll has reached more than 8,000 people, with 366 missing, according to Nepal's National Emergency Operations Centre. Weeks later, on May 12, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the already reeling nation of Nepal, killing at least 125 people in Nepal, India and Tibet.

October 26, 2015 – A 7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes South Asia, killing at least 364 people and injuring more than 2,000. The epicenter was in northeastern Afghanistan, but most of the deaths – at least 248 – were reported in Pakistan.

April 16, 2016 – A 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes the coast of Ecuador, killing 663 people.

August 24, 2016 – A 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes central Italy, killing at least 290 people.

September 19, 2017 – A 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico City and surrounding states, killing at least 369 people.

November 12, 2017 – A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits the border area between Iraq and Iran. More than 600 people were killed.

September 28, 2018 – A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. More than 2,100 people were killed and 1,300 others were missing as a result of the earthquake and resulting tsunami.

August 14, 2021 – A 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes southwest Haiti. Two days later, Tropical Storm Grace brought strong winds and heavy rain to the same area, complicating relief efforts. Approximately 2,248 people were killed and 12,763 people were injured.

June 22, 2022 – A 5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan. More than 1,000 people were killed and at least 1,500 injured.

November 21, 2022 – A 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Cianjur district in West Java, Indonesia, killing more than 334 people.

February 6, 2023 – A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Türkiye and Syria. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nordacı in the Turkish province of Gaziantep. More than 50,000 people were killed and tens of thousands injured.

September 8, 2023 – A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Morocco. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the High Atlas Mountains, about 72 kilometers (44.7 miles) southwest of Marrakesh. Approximately 2,946 people were killed and 5,674 people were injured.

October 7, 2023 – A 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of the city of Herat in the western province of Herat. More than 1,000 people were killed.

The largest earthquakes from 1900 to the present

(From USGS)

May 22, 1960 – Chile, 9.5

March 28, 1964 – Prince William Sound, Alaska, 9.2

December 26, 2004 – Sumatra, Indonesia, 9.1

March 11, 2011 – Honshu, Japan, 9.1

November 4, 1952 – Kamchatka, Soviet Union, 9.0

February 27, 2010 – Chile, 8.8

January 31, 1906 – Ecuador, 8.8

February 4, 1965 – Rat Islands, Alaska, 8.7

August 15, 1950 – Assam, Tibet, 8.6

April 11, 2012 – North Sumatra, Indonesia, 8.6

March 28, 2005 – North Sumatra, Indonesia, 8.6

March 9, 1957 – Andreanof Islands, Alaska, 8.6

April 1, 1946 – Unimak Island, Alaska, 8.6

February 1, 1938 – Banda Sea, Indonesia, 8.5

November 11, 1922 – Border between Chile and Argentina, 8.5

October 13, 1963 – Kuril Islands, 8.5

February 3, 1923 – Kamchatka, Soviet Union, 8.4

September 12, 2007 – South Sumatra, Indonesia, 8.4

June 23, 2001 – Arequipa, Peru, 8.4

March 2, 1933 – Sanriku, Japan, 8.4

The deadliest earthquakes from 1900 to the present

January 12, 2010 – Haiti – 316,000 dead (magnitude 7.0). Other sources indicate 230 thousand.

July 27, 1976 – Tangshan, China – 255,000 killed (7.5)

December 26, 2004 – Sumatra, Indonesia – 227,898 people killed in the earthquake and resulting tsunami (9.1)

December 16, 1920 – Haiyuan, China – 200,000 killed (7.8)

September 1, 1923 – Kanto, Japan – 143,000 killed (7.9)

October 5, 1948 – Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – 110,000 killed (7.3)

May 12, 2008 – Eastern Sichuan, China – 87,587 killed (7.9)

October 8, 2005 – Pakistan – 86,000 (7.6)

December 28, 1908 – Messina, Italy – 70,000 (7.2)

May 31, 1970 – Chimbote, Peru – 66,000 dead (7.9)

