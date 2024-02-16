Global earthquake report for Thursday, February 15, 2024





Friday, February 16, 2024 at 00:24 | By: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 during the past 24 hours on February 16, 2024

Summary: 1 earthquake 6.0+, 5 earthquakes 5.0+, 43 earthquakes 4.0+, 99 earthquakes 3.0+, 252 earthquakes 2.0+ (400 total) Magnitude 6+: 1 earthquake Magnitude 5+: 5 earthquakes Magnitude 4+: 43 earthquakes Magnitude 3 +: Earthquakes Magnitude 2+: 252 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 9.2 × 1013 joules (25.6 GWh, equivalent to 22,033 tons of TNT or 1.4 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes In the World (February 15, 2024) #1: Mag 6.0 near the coast of central Chile Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 10:31 PM (Santiago time) – #2: Mag 5.2 13 km northwest of Chancay, Peru Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 03 :53 PM (Lima) – No. 3: Mag 5.0 Southeast Indian Ridge Thursday, February 15, 2024, 01:12 PM (GMT +6) – No. 4: Mag 5.0 59 km northwest of Itoigawa, Japan Thursday, February 15, 2024 , 03:2 PM (GMT +9) – No. 5: Mag 5.0 115 km West-Northwest of Aikul, China Thursday, February 15, 2024, 11:52 AM (Urumqi Time) – No. 6: Mag 5.0 186 km NE Niavu, Tonga Thursday, February 2024, 02:20 PM (GMT +13) – #7: Mag 4.9 104 km SE of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, RussiaFriday, February 16, 2024, 04:55 AM (GMT +11) – #8: Mag 159 km SE of Ust'-Kamchatsk Staryy, RussiaThursday, 15 February 2024, at 12:10 pm (GMT +12) – #9: Mag 4.8 101 km NW of Coquimbo, ChileThursday, 15 February 2024, at 06:5 PM (GMT -5) – #10: Mag 4.8 Palora, EcuadorWednesday, February 14, 2024 at 08:45 PM (Guayaquil time) – Earthquake Reporting Field #1: Mag 3.4 Bulgaria – 106 Reports Friday, February 16, 2024 at 12:49 AM (Sofia time) – #2: Mag 2.2 France: near Perpignan – 80 reports Thursday 15 February 2024, 09:51 PM (Paris time) – #3: Mag 5.2 13 km northwest of Chancay, Peru – 55 reports Thursday, February 15, 2024, 03:53 PM (Lima time) – #4: Mag 5.0 115 km west-northwest of Aikul, China – 15 reports Thursday, February 15, 2024, 11:52 AM (Urumqi time) – #5: Mag 3.7 Western Honshu, Japan – 9 reports Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 10:08 am (GMT +9) – #6: Mag 4.8 Mexico: 69 km northeast of De Loreto, BCS – 8 reports Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 11 :38 PM (GMT -7) – #7: Mag 4.5 128 km SSE from Kyzylsu, Kyrgyzstan – 7 reports Thursday, February 15, 2024, 11:41 AM (Urumqi time) – #8: Mag 4.6 40 km SE of Blitar, Indonesia – 6 reports Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 10:54 PM (Jakarta time) – #9: Mag 4.0 Tucuman, Argentina – 6 reports Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 10:24 PM (Tucuman time) – #10: Mag 3.5 Italy : 3 km west of Langerano (PR) – 4 reportsThursday, 15 February 2024, at 11:38 am (Rome time) – No. 11: Mag 3.5 6 km northwest of Langerano (PR) – 3 reportsThursday, 15 February 2024, at 12: 00 PM (Rome time) – #12: Mag 3.0 Poland – 3 reports Thursday, February 15, 2024, 06:23 PM (Warsaw time) – #13: Mag 4.3 Mexico: 45 km northeast of San Felipe, British Columbia – 3 reports Thursday February 15, 2024, 04:49 AM (GMT +0) – #14: Mag 4.1 10 Km SSE from Reggio Nell'Emilia (Italy) – 2 reports Thursday, February 15, 2024, 11:38 AM (Rome time) – No. 15: Mag 4.9 104 km SE of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia – 2 reports Friday, February 16, 2024, 04:55 AM (GMT +11) – #1: Mag 4.8 57 km SW of Sado, Japan – 2 reports Thursday, February 15, 2024 12:48 PM (GMT +9) – #17: Mag 2.7 Cyprus: Mediterranean – 2 reports Thursday 15 February 2024 at 12:48 PM (GMT +9) :57 AM (GMT +2) – # 18: Mag 4.5 196 km west of Al-Darb, Saudi Arabia – 2 reports Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 06:52 AM (GMT +3) – Earthquake statistics

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released depending on their size

The magnitude of earthquakes and the energy released over time

