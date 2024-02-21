A UN report estimates that US$402.9 million is needed for recovery in earthquake-hit Herat





A post-disaster needs assessment released by the United Nations, in collaboration with the World Bank, European Union and Asian Development Bank, reveals a staggering need of $402.9 million for recovery efforts in Herat Province, Afghanistan following the devastating earthquakes of October 2023.

The report estimates direct material damage at $217 million, with additional losses amounting to $78.9 million.

The housing sector, the most affected sector, represents 41 percent ($164.4 million) of the total recovery needs, after 49,578 homes were damaged and 13,516 homes were completely destroyed. The education sector is also facing major disruption, affecting 180,000 students and 4,390 teachers. The agriculture sector, the main source of income in the region, has witnessed major setbacks.

The series of earthquakes that occurred on October 7, 11, and 15 killed more than 1,500 people and injured more than 2,600 others. The UNDP-led assessment covered nine regions, affecting more than 275,000 individuals, including vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, infants, older people and people with disabilities.

The report underscores broader macroeconomic and human impacts, including persistent poverty, slow economic recovery, job scarcity, and mental health challenges, which add to Afghanistan's current economic difficulties.

In Herat, already under pressure from hosting large numbers of internally displaced people, the earthquakes exacerbated challenges in accessing services, land and shelter, exacerbating pre-existing service delivery problems.

Women-owned businesses in Herat were particularly hard hit, with 60-70% affected and only 10% resuming operations. The report stresses the need for gender-sensitive initiatives and tailored support, especially in light of the disproportionate impact on women (58% of victims).

Looking to the future, the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment emphasizes the transition from immediate humanitarian assistance to sustainable recovery. Strategies should focus on building community resilience, restoring services, earthquake-safe housing, livelihoods, social protection, and access to basic services, especially for the most affected families. The principles of building back better are highlighted, with an emphasis on women's empowerment and resilience to climate change.

Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, reiterated commitment not only to meeting urgent needs but also to ensuring sustainable recovery. “This tragedy represents an opportunity to rebuild stronger, more inclusive and resilient communities,” Ratwatte said.

This first-of-its-kind, multi-partner joint evaluation since August 2021 demonstrates international commitment to supporting disaster-affected communities in Afghanistan. The assessment, launched in October 2023, used field data, public information and remote sensing analyses.

The post-disaster needs assessment aims to inform key partners of disaster needs and mobilize support for timely recovery, with continued commitment from the Asian Development Bank, the European Union, the United Nations, and the World Bank, especially for the most vulnerable groups, including women and girls.

