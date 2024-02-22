A 3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes King County east of Carnation





A 3.4 magnitude earthquake — downgraded from 3.5 — struck Eastern King County near Carnation just after 5 a.m. today.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN), the epicenter was 7.07 miles east of Carnation, a mostly unpopulated area. The quake and aftershocks were also felt in Bothell, Cottage Lake, Gold Bar, Isaco and North Bend.

“It was relatively shallow at a depth of 11.93 miles, or 19.56 kilometers,” KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard said. “Normally, earthquakes are considered shallow until they reach a depth of about 70 kilometers.”

153 earthquakes have affected the King County area in the past year, according to the seismic track, the largest of which was a 4.3 magnitude quake felt by more than 10,000 people near Port Hadlock-Irondale last October.

This latest earthquake falls below the Richter scale range of 2.5 to 5.4 magnitude, a range described as “frequently felt, but causing only minor damage.” Michigan Tech University estimates that there are approximately 500,000 earthquakes that fall within this range worldwide annually. By comparison, a 5.5 to 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurs only 350 times a year.

Washington experiences the fifth-highest number of earthquakes on average annually in the United States, after Alaska, California, Hawaii, and Nevada.

If the earthquake is felt, PNSN has a “felt report” to help track the effects of the earthquake.

