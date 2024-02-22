Uncategorized
A US-Russian citizen has been arrested after giving $51 to Ukraine, the businessman says
A dual US-Russian citizen was arrested in Russia on charges of treason for donating just $51 to a Ukrainian charity, his California employer said. A US official told CNN the woman is Ksenia Karelina, who became a US citizen in 2021. #CNN #News
