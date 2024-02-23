Ishikawa's legacy lives on after the Noto earthquake





This year began tragically for Japan, and especially for the people of the Noto Peninsula, when a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Ishikawa Prefecture. In addition to 241 deaths and more than 1,300 injured, thousands of people lost their homes and shops. Among the buildings affected by the quake, many were factories and homes of Ishikawa artisans, whose families have been making traditional crafts for centuries. Damage ranged from the destruction of handicrafts to the collapse of entire factories, resulting in the loss of priceless works of art and equipment that had been treasured for generations.

Last weekend, the Ishikawa Traditional Crafts Exhibition was held at the Tokyo International Forum, in an effort to support Ishikawa artisans, many of whom were directly affected by the earthquake. With more than 20,000 works from 40 of Ishikawa's best craft factories on display and sold at special prices, Tokyo Weekender visited the fair to support the affected craftsmen. We were also able to hear some of their stories firsthand.

Wajima Nori

With over 600 years of history, Wajima Paintware is one of Ishikawa's pioneering crafts, known for its rich burgundy color and incredible durability.

“The Wajima-nuri lacquer process is different from other lacquers,” Shinichi Shioyasu of Shioyasu Urushi Ware tells TW. “Wajima painting tools are divided into the work of building the wood substrate, painting, and adding decorative elements. There are different craftsmen responsible for each process as well. There are some craftsmen who can do the entire painting process themselves, but no single craftsman can do the entire wood construction.” , not to mention making the tools from start to finish.

The specialization involved in the Wajima Nori production process is a contributing factor to its durability and beauty. Wajima lacquer also happens to be one of the crafts most affected by the Noto earthquake, as most of the factories are located on the Noto Peninsula, the epicenter of the earthquake.

“Fortunately, our building didn't collapse, but we definitely have a lot of products that broke or needed repair,” Shioyasu says.

One family that suffered the catastrophic effects of the earthquake is the Shioji family of Tohachia.

“We have three factories, but our main factory burned to the ground,” says Johnny Shioji. “We have none. A customer earlier asked for a receipt, but we don't have any on hand now. The state and county are offering some support, but I would ask people who want to help to make a conscious donation, by listening to local voices.” To ask them what they really need. But it was a pleasure to see a lot of my regular customers from Tokyo coming here to support today.

Meet Yaki

Another famous Ishikawa craft is Kotani ware. Featuring bright colors and detailed illustrations of animals and nature, Kotaniyaki is a Kaga tradition.

“Kutani yaki has gosai, or five colors, that are used in its production,” explains Shoji Kodaka of Iroe Yu. “Our factory blends red, blue, yellow, green and purple pigments to create colors that are softer and have a different texture than traditional Kotani ware.”

Iroe Yu boasts a talented staff of craftswomen who bring a feminine touch to delicate pottery. Although Kaga District was less affected by the earthquake than Noto District, many factories sustained damage and losses of crafts and materials.

Kaga Yuzen Kimono

The Ishikawa Traditional Crafts Fair also saw the display of Kaga Yuzen kimono, Kanazawa's stunningly detailed hand-dyed silk textile tradition.

“Unlike kyo yozen (Kyoto textiles), kaga yozen are produced by dyeing only, without embroidery, gold leaf or tie-dye techniques.” says Ayako Tsukatani, Kaga Yuzen Ambassador. “Kanazawa has a history of samurai, so we like to show that our clothes are not flashy, but have an undeniable presence.”

The beauty of Kaga Yuzen lies in his realism and appreciation of imperfection.

“Kaga Yuzen craftsmen intentionally paint leaves that are eaten by worms. I've seen a kimono with the entire lifespan of a leaf on it,” Tsukatani continues.

Fortunately, Kanazawa did not suffer catastrophic damage, but some of Kaga Yuzen's factories tilted and equipment was damaged.

“The streets of Kanazawa have become quieter since the earthquake. “It's like the coronavirus is back again,” Tsukatani sighs. “I hope more people will feel like wearing a kimono and exploring Kanazawa again soon.”

Ultimately, one of the best ways to support Ishikawa Prefecture in the wake of the Noto Earthquake is to buy directly from local vendors. Ishikawa's traditional handicrafts make exquisite souvenirs and precious arts.

See our Noto Peninsula Earthquake Donation Guide for more information.

Related publications

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tokyoweekender.com/art_and_culture/arts/ishikawas-legacy-lives-on-after-noto-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos