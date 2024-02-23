'Short earthquake': Demolition of Walnut Street Garage halted after beam hits adjacent building





BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Demolition work will be halted at the Walnut Street Garage site near Main Street in North Bethlehem after a beam fell on a nearby building just after 8 a.m. this morning.

No injuries were reported.

The city's chief code official, Mike Simonson, said there was “minor damage” to the structure, which was an apartment building across the street at the intersection of West Walnut and Getter streets.

“The demo will be down for about a week.”

Bethlehem Chief Code Officer Mike Simonson

“The demo will be off for about a week,” during which time the city will re-evaluate the plan design for the remainder of the demolition process, Simonson said.

He added that neighbors will still see that work is continuing, as debris will continue to be removed from the site.

City engineers examined the damage and determined the scene was safe, Simonson said. Repairs were also made to the apartment to ensure there was no water or other damage.

Will Oliver

/

Lehigh Valley News.com

A beam from the Walnut Street garage demolition fell on a neighboring apartment this morning. You can see some “minor damage” in the upper right corner of this photo, according to city officials. “short earthquake”

Melis Carroll, president of the board of directors of Payson House Condominiums, said no one was inside the unit when the support fell.

“I saw the collapse happen,” Carroll said. “Everyone ran outside because they felt the units shaking.

“It felt like a brief earthquake.”

She said the condo board will need to discuss the details of any other repairs that may be needed after the “temporary fix.”

The Payson House Condominiums are part of a mixed-use building, featuring retail at the ground level. The shop below the apartment that was hit is Into the Myst Metaphysical Shoppe.

'It could have been a disaster'

The store owners said they feel “very lucky.”

“We are so thankful that no one was hurt because it could have been a disaster this morning,” one owner said. “…It could have been a lot worse.”

The current demolition progress appears to include the majority of the West Walnut Street side of the parking lot. The south end of the garage, which is mostly still standing, is adjacent to a number of historic homes and businesses along West Market Street.

“We're very thankful no one was hurt because it could have been a disaster this morning. … It could have been a lot worse.”

Owner of In the Myst Metaphysical Shoppe

The City Council approved the demolition of the nearly 50-year-old garage in October, and recently overruled the city's Historic Architectural Review Board on the design of the replacement structure.

The upcoming garage will be longer than the old garage, and have 243 fewer spaces to make room for some type of mixed-use development on the far western end of the property.

