



The worst earthquake in Illinois history occurred on December 17, 1811, and was so powerful that it rang a church bell in Boston. He also blew smoke, sand and coal into the air 30 yards and made the Mississippi River flow backwards.

February is Earthquake Preparedness Month.

According to the Central United States Earthquake Consortium (CUSEC), earthquakes continue to occur on a daily basis in the central United States, with approximately 2,000 small tremors each year.

The Southern 7 Health Department encourages everyone to follow these simple steps from www.ready.gov to keep themselves and their families safe.

Start preparing for the aftermath of an earthquake. Create a family emergency communications plan that includes an out-of-state contact. Plan a meeting place if you break up. Prepare a supply kit that contains enough food and water to last several days, a flashlight, a fire extinguisher, and a whistle.

“There can be serious risks after an earthquake, such as damage to a building, leaking gas and water lines, or downed power lines,” said Bobby Cavins, emergency preparedness coordinator for the South 7 Health Department. “Once you're safe, pay attention to news reports.” Local emergency information and instructions via radio, television, battery-powered social media or from cell phone text alerts.

Next, practice with your family what to do during an earthquake. When the ground starts to shake, protect yourself immediately:

• If you are in a car, stop and stop. Set your parking brake.

• If you are in bed, lie down and cover your head and neck with a pillow.

• If you are outside, stay outside and away from buildings.

• If you are indoors, stay put, do not run outside, and avoid entrances. “Drop, Dive, and Catch!” It is the best way to stay safe from earthquakes. The phrase reminds people to: get down to earth; Take cover under a sturdy desk, table, or other furniture; And hold on to that thing until the shaking stops.

Details on how people with disabilities can reduce injury and death during an earthquake are available at www.shakeout.org/dropcoverholdon/. For more information about earthquake preparedness, call Cavins at 618-634-2297 or visit www.iemaohs.illinois.gov/preparedness/earthquake.html.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metropolisplanet.com/february-is-earthquake-preparedness-month/article_af4bb4b6-3aca-5e6d-978b-5abd22db7558.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos