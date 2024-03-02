Leap Day 2024 will be remembered as Earthquake Day locally – The Breeze-Courier





TAYLORVILLE – Years from now, when the topic of Leap Day, Feb. 29, 2024, comes up, people will remember it as the day of the Taylorville earthquake – or not.

It may not have been felt by many, but according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Taylorville area at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter of the earthquake was determined to be located east along Lincoln Trails near the E 1350N intersection (County Highway 6, Assumption Blacktop).

A magnitude 2.0 earthquake is considered minor. According to a USGS chart, an earthquake could cause objects to sway. At 3.0, the effect would be vibrations similar to a passing truck. 4.0 would cause windows to break and things to fall off shelves, and at 5.0, furniture would move and plaster would be seen falling from walls and ceilings. Damage to homes and buildings would begin in an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 or greater.

There were no reports of damage from the Taylorville earthquake.

When asked, “Did you feel the earthquake?”, almost everyone answered, “What earthquake?” However, according to the USGS, there were a total of 22 people who responded because they felt the quake within a time frame of up to 19 hours after the quake. The survey included participants from as far away as Normal, Jacksonville and Mount Olive, as well as from Pawnee, Assumption, Morrisonville and Nokomis.

Taylorville wasn't the only Midwestern city to record seismic activity. The USGS reported a 1.9 magnitude earthquake near the unincorporated town of Weingarten, Missouri, at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday. Weingarten is located about 60 miles south of St. Louis on I-55 South. Its population is 127 people.

Weingarten gained fame because during World War II it was home to an Allied concentration camp, housing 5,000 Italian prisoners.

