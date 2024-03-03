Demolition and removal of collapsed houses see delays in areas affected by the Noto earthquake; The ruins remain two months after the earthquake





Yomiuri Shimbunnobukatsu Kawaguchi stands in front of his destroyed home in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Friday.

The rubble of many damaged and collapsed properties following the Noto Peninsula earthquake remains uncollected due to procedural delays.

Six municipalities in hard-hit areas in Ishikawa Prefecture have not begun allocating public funds for cleanup purposes of collapsed houses due to delays in damage assessment studies and certification of disaster victims. Three of the six municipalities currently have no plans to implement this system.

The delay is hampering recovery efforts in areas still littered with rubble two months after the January 1 quake.

Under this system, the central and local governments bear the costs of cleaning up collapsed homes to promote recovery in affected areas. For the latest disaster, buildings certified as “partially” or “completely” destroyed are covered, with the central government bearing 97.5% of the cost.

In order to implement the system, it is necessary to carry out procedures such as a survey to determine the extent of damage to the house, and an application must be submitted for a disaster victim certificate. However, there was a delay in issuing the certificates. As of the end of February, the six municipalities had issued about 68% of the 54,910 applications. These local governments are severely understaffed and many officials are not familiar with the system.

The recent disaster saw the collapse of a number of old wooden houses. Of the six municipalities, Wajima City confirmed damage to more than 13,000 homes. The number of damaged buildings is likely to be higher.

Suzhou City has restricted applications for certificates in some areas, so many residents are still unable to apply.

In communities where rubble remains, many people are still unable to take steps to rebuild their lives.

In Wajima, 80-year-old Nobukatsu Kawaguchi cried on Friday in front of his house, where the first floor was completely destroyed. Currently, he is not even allowed to apply for a disaster victim certificate to the city office because his house is still outside the scope of receiving the damage assessment survey. As aftershocks continue, the sloping roof of his house poses a danger to nearby properties, so he comes to check the situation once every two days from his evacuation site in Kanazawa.

“I hope to build a replacement as soon as possible, even if it is small,” Kawaguchi said.

