SJ Earthquakes fall in home opener against Galaxy; Report links Carlos Vela





SAN JOSE – There is still time for improvement.

That was the only silver lining for San Jose Earthquakes coach Lucie Gonzalez after his team was knocked off the field by their rival in a sold-out home opener.

The Los Angeles Galaxy scored the first three goals and cruised to a 3-1 win in the 99th California Clásico in front of 18,000 fans at PayPal Park on Saturday night, with the Quakes managing two shots on target.

“There are still a lot of points to play for,” Gonzalez said. “That's the only positive thing from tonight, honestly.”

The Quakes (0-2-0) are the only team in the 14-club Western Conference without a point. They lost their opener to FC Dallas by a goal four minutes into overtime.

The Galaxy (1-0-1) put all seven of their shots on frame, including goals in the 18th, 43rd and 48th minutes. Former Galaxy player Preston Good pulled one back in the 70th minute for the Quakes.

“It's a derby match and we didn't play with enough pride, physicality and energy to reflect that,” Gonzalez said. “We are really disappointed and I apologize. I am responsible for this as head coach. I apologize to our fans. I believe in our group’s ability to respond.”

The Quakes earned the final berth in the Western Conference playoffs in Gonzalez's first season last year thanks to an excellent home record – they have lost just two of 17 home games. Although this season is only two weeks old, they already face an uphill climb, and getting a result out of next Saturday's home game against Vancouver (0-0-1) is crucial.

The Quakes dominated crosses (33-6) and corners (10-2) but lacked aggression in the box. Only two of their 13 shots were put on frame, and their expected goals came in at just 1.1.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy absorbed pressure and were lethal on the counter-attack, giving the Quakes something to work on during training this week.

“We can talk about the speed of our recovery and tracking, but it is also intense, which shuts things down immediately,” Gonzalez said. “So, you just have to have a more aggressive shape and organization to be able to stop those counterattacks, or you have to be physical and make a mistake.”

The game marked the home debut of four new players. Amahl Pellegrino, the top scorer in the Norwegian Premier League for the past two seasons, made his first start but did not make any impact. By the start of the second half, Judd and defenders Bruno Wilson and Vitor Costa had joined him to make their PayPal Park debut. Costa replaced full-back Carlos Acapo, who left the field due to a heel injury at halftime.

Judd, 24, made 17 appearances for the Galaxy as a rookie last season. He hit a loose ball in front of the goal to put the Earthquakes on the board.

Judd's goal prevented the Quakes from matching their worst ever loss in a home opener since joining MLS in 1996. Real Salt Lake won 3-0 to start the 2010 season when the Quakes played at Buck Shaw Stadium. But Gonzalez said the result was a reflection of the team's mentality, not its strategy.

“Aggression is more important than any tactics you can use,” Gonzalez said. “I know we have this in our group.”

There may be reinforcements coming. The Athletic reports that the Quakes are the favorites to sign 35-year-old Mexican star Carlos Vela, the 2019 MLS Player of the Year who recently left Los Angeles.

The team still has a players' slot available (plus an Under-22s spot), and attacking midfielders are high on the list of needs. But any additions will not be available immediately, leaving the current group recovering from a frustrating competition loss.

“We have the pieces to fight back now,” Gonzalez said. “This group, whether with an addition or not, our team is good enough to take care of business. That's the focus right now.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2024/03/03/quakes-coach-apologizes-for-showing-in-home-opener-vs-la-report-links-star-vela-to-sj/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos