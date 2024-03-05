



Fritz Weatherby: The Earthquake of 1814

Updated: 9:17 a.m. ET on March 5, 2024

The two largest earthquakes on record occurred in New Hampshire, in the 18th century. They both have a density of 6.6, which is strong enough to topple him. Chimneys, moving houses onto their foundations, which they did, even though they did. The first one occurred in the fall of 1727. It was a long time ago. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the ocean off Portsmouth. The second earthquake occurred in 1755, and was called the Cape Ann earthquake, because the epicenter was there. But it was felt all over New Hampshire. Another good-sized earthquake was centered here in Barnstead, New Hampshire, and that was in 1814. Historian Marshall Wilde Dahmer witnessed this firsthand. He wrote about it in his book, “A History of the City of Barnstead.” It was November 28, and it was in the evening. He writes: Two inches of snow on the ground. “Moderately cold, not a cloud,” he said. We were sitting in the farm kitchen, the fire was burning in the chimney, and two little ladies were reading by candlelight. Historian Wilder was six years old, asleep in a chair or half-asleep, all was silent, and presently he was writing a distant sound like wheels on frozen ground. It got closer and became louder with a rushing noise like a strong wind. Long rows of pewter plates and crockery shook. The two women headed to the street via the shortest route, and then to the entrance to the neighborhood. At a neighbor's house, terrified, six-year-old Marshall crashed into a pile of brush, the pain of the landing causing him to howl, he said. He says almost as loudly as the earthquake itself. The neighbors were outside watching the stars now, telling each other how they heard the event and how they dealt with it. Most of them stayed outside their homes for an additional two hours before returning. It had been a full 58 years before Mr. The history of Wilder City has been published, but he tells us that he remembers it as if it were yesterday, and that no one who was alive at that time has forgotten it.

