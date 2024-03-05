Amina Ash regains her work after the earthquake





“It took 20 days before I could look at my shop,” says Emine Celik, a 46-year-old local businesswoman and sandwich shop owner in Adiyaman, southern Turkey. “Our immediate concern was to rescue our relatives and mourn our losses.” “We lost everything. We were suffering from a lack of basic necessities like food, water and electricity, which kept us warm during the cold weather,” she explains, detailing the immediate challenges they faced in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Amina's world turned upside down when she realized that she had lost her source of livelihood. She found her sandwich shop in ruins, with nothing to save but the tables she now uses in her temporary container-based shop. In addition, Amina's house has become a shelter for about 20 people, including relatives and friends who have been made homeless, all huddled together in a modest one-bedroom apartment. “We hosted 20 people: relatives, relatives and friends who lost their homes,” she recounts.

The impact of the earthquake extended beyond physical devastation. Amina's son, a first-year university art student with an exceptional talent for drawing, had to put his studies on hold due to financial constraints following the disaster and economic downturn.

Solidarity is the key to recovery

A year after the earthquake, Amina continues to support her family of four under restricted conditions, as her former guests have moved into container housing. However, Amina still holds out hope. She explains: “Despite the sorrows and challenges, my outlook is positive. I am a strong woman, and I will do everything in my power to support my family and achieve our dreams.”

She has her eyes set on the future of her family and her business. Amina dreams of rebuilding her sandwich shop and expanding into a chain with multiple locations, each displaying her son's artwork. With support from People in Need, and thanks to funding from Doosan Bobcat, she has taken the first steps toward recovery. “The grant was like medicine for me, a lifeline. It allowed me to buy equipment and tools for my shop and materials to make sandwiches. I was able to get back on my feet.”

Thanks to Doosan Bobcat funding, we are supporting affected businesses in Turkey with cash grants to help local businesses recover. “Money is necessary, but solidarity is the key to recovery,” Amina says, emphasizing the collective effort needed for recovery. “The community must stand shoulder to shoulder and support each other to build our cities and get back on our feet.”

