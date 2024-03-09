Strong mag. 6.0 Earthquake – Philippine Sea, 146 km southeast of Mati, Philippines, on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 05:11 PM (GMT +8)





Date and timeMagDepthDistanceLocationDetailsMap March 7, 11:30 a.m. (Makassar)

Tuesday 7, 03:30 GMT

4.7

104 km, 119 km (74 mi) southwest of the Philippine Sea, 72 km southeast of Sarangani Island, PhilippinesFIELD IT InfoMar 6, 12:43 a.m. (Makassar)

Tuesday 5, 4:43 pm

4.0

79 km 69 km (43 mi) SW Philippine Sea, North Sulawesi, IndonesiaI FELT IT InfoMar 5, 12:43 PM (Makassar)

Tuesday 5, 04:43 GMT

4.5

77 km, 56 km (35 mi) to the southwest of the Philippine Sea, North Sulawesi, IndonesiaI FELT IT Info February 26, 07:09 AM (GMT +9)

February 25, 10:09 p.m

4.5

10 km, 98 km (61 mi) to the South Philippine Sea, 197 km northeast of Pulau Kaburwang, Indonesia, information February 11, 09:16 pm (GMT +8)

February 11, 1:16 p.m

4.6

119 km 13 km (8.3 mi) to the south of the Philippine Sea, 161 km east of Sarangani Island, Philippines Information October 4, 2023 at 07:21 pm (Makassar)

October 4, 2023 at 11:21 pm |

6.4

122 km (105 km) (65 mi) southwest of the Philippine Sea, 66 km east of Sarangani Island, Philippines

August 11, 2021 at 5:46 PM GMT

7.1

63 km (78 km) (48 mi) to the North Philippine Sea, 74 km southeast of Mati, Philippines

January 21, 2021 at 12:23 PM |

7.0

116 km (72 mi) to the South Philippine Sea, 46 km northeast of Pulau Magubong, Indonesia

February 6, 2020 at 1:40 pm

6.0

34 km, 55 km (34 mi) southwest of the Philippine Sea, 159 km southeast of General Santos City, Philippines

September 29, 2019 02:02 PM |

6.2

70 km 36 km (22 mi) southwest of the Philippine Sea, 153 km south of Mati, Philippines Information September 29, 2019, 10:02 am (Makassar)

September 29, 2019 02:02 PM |

6.3

10 km, 35 km (22 mi) to the West Philippine Sea, 81 km southeast of Pundaguitan, Philippines

May 31, 2019 10:12 AM |

6.1

85 km, 71 km (44 mi) northwest of the Philippine Sea, 78 km south of Mati, Philippines

January 15, 2019 8:03 PM |

5.7

74 km (16 km) (9.8 mi) to the North Philippine Sea, 132 km southeast of Mati, Philippines

December 29, 2018 03:39 PM |

7.0

10 km (21 km) (13 mi) northwest of the Philippine Sea, 125 km southeast of Mati, Philippines

April 10, 2017 at 10:38 pm |

5.7

Pulau Mianggas Island, North Sulawesi, Indonesia Information 14 Jul 2014 04:00 PM (GMT+8)

14 July 2014, 08:00 GMT

6.2

35 km49 km (30 mi) to the West Philippine Sea, 69 km southeast of Pundaguitan, Philippines

April 4, 2009 05:31 AM |

6.3

48 km 83 km (51 mi) to the South Philippine Sea, 157 km north of Pulau Kapurwang, Indonesia Information 12 February 2009, 01:34 am (Makassar)

February 11, 2009 at 5:34 pm |

7.2

20 km 222 km (138 mi) south of the Philippine Sea, 47 km west of Pulau Kapurwang Island, North Sulawesi, Indonesia Information 20 August 2007 at 09:46 pm (GMT+8)

August 20, 2007 at 1:46 pm

6.4

8 km, 65 km (41 mi) to the East Philippine Sea, 158 km southeast of Mati, Philippines InfoMar 6, 2002 05:16 am (Manila)

Tuesday 5, 2002 9:16 pm

7.5

31 km 292 km (181 mi) to the W Celebes Sea, 84 km southwest of Koronadal, Philippines Information January 1, 2001 at 02:57 pm (Manila)

January 1, 2001 at 06:57 AM |

7.5

33 km, 124 km (77 mi) to the North Philippine Sea, 41 km east of Mati, Philippines Information June 18, 1999 at 06:55 pm (Makassar)

June 18, 1999 at 10:55 p.m

6.4

33 km 43 km (27 mi) southwest of the Philippine Sea, 129 km east of Sarangani Island, Philippines Information September 2, 1998 at 04:37 pm (GMT +8)

September 2, 1998 at 8:37 am |

6.8

50 km 47 km (29 mi) south of the Philippine Sea, 180 km north of Pulau Kapurwang, Indonesia Information April 20, 1995, 04:45 pm (GMT +8)

April 20, 1995 08:45 AM |

6.6

94 km, 52 km (32 mi) to the northern Philippine Sea, 97 km southeast of Mati, Philippines Information May 12, 1993, 02:26 a.m. (Manila)

May 11, 1993 at 6:26 p.m

7.0

59 km, 159 km (99 mi) to the North Philippine Sea, 3.4 km east of Manai, Philippines Information May 17, 1992 at 06:15 pm (Manila)

May 17, 1992 at 10:15 p.m

7.3

33 km, 153 km (95 mi) to the North Philippine Sea, 25 km east of Manai, Philippines Information May 17, 1992 at 05:49 pm (Manila)

May 17, 1992 at 09:49 pm

7.1

33 km 160 km (99 mi) to the North Philippine Sea, 12 km east of Manai, Philippines Information 21 November 1991 at 08:38 pm (GMT +8)

November 21, 1991 at 12:38 pm |

6.3

73 km 6.8 km (4.2 mi) southwest of the Philippine Sea, 155 km east of Sarangani Island, Philippines Information 20 November 1984 at 04:15 pm (GMT +8)

November 20, 1984 08:15 AM |

7.5

202 km, 208 km (129 mi) to W. Celebes Sea, 50 km southwest of Sarangani Island, Philippines Information July 15, 1983, 03:47 AM (Makassar)

July 14, 1983 at 7:47 p.m

6.3

43 km, 56 km (35 mi) southwest of the Philippine Sea, 109 km east of Sarangani Island, Philippines Information March 16, 1983, 03:58 AM (GMT +8)

Tuesday 15, 1983 7:58 pm

6.7

41 km, 63 km (39 mi) southwest of the Philippine Sea, 175 km north of Pulau Kapurwang, Indonesia, information 20 February 1983, 06:49 pm (GMT +8)

February 20, 1983 at 10:49 am |

6.4

61 km 77 km (48 mi) southwest of the Philippine Sea, 86 km east of Sarangani Island, Philippines InfoDec 2, 1972 08:19 AM (GMT +8)

December 2, 1972 at 00:19 pm

8.0

60 km, 70 km (44 mi) northwest of the Philippine Sea, 77 km southeast of Mati, Philippines Information January 10, 1970, 08:07 pm (GMT +8)

January 10, 1970 at 12:07 p.m

7.2

40 km 110 km (68 mi) to the northern Philippine Sea, 55 km east of Mati, Philippines Information January 30, 1969 at 06:29 pm (Makassar)

January 30, 1969 at 10:29 p.m

7.6

60 km, 147 km (91 mi) to the south of the Philippine Sea, 103 km northeast of Pulau Kapurwang, Indonesia, information 26 November 1968, 02:36 am (GMT +8)

November 25, 1968 at 6:36 p.m

6.4

50 km 78 km (48 mi) south of the Philippine Sea, 148 km north of Pulau Kapurwang, Indonesia Information October 24, 1968 at 11:51 pm (GMT +8)

October 24, 1968 at 3:51 p.m

6.3

45 km – 19 km (12 mi) to the East Philippine Sea, 147 km southeast of Mati, Philippines. September 24, 1957, 04:21 PM (Makassar)

September 24, 1957 08:21 PM |

7.2

35 km, 57 km (35 mi) to the south of the Philippine Sea, 172 km north of Pulau Kapurwang, Indonesia, Info December 28, 1952, 11:01 pm (GMT +8)

December 28, 1952 at 3:01 p.m

6.5

35 km 48 km (30 mi) to the North Philippine Sea, 112 km southeast of Mati, Philippines Information May 26, 1943, 07:07 AM (GMT +8)

May 25, 1943 at 11:07 p.m

7.8

15 km 179 km (111 mi) to the North Philippine Sea, 73 km east of Manai, Philippines Information July 6, 1936, 02:55 AM (GMT +8)

July 5, 1936 at 6:55 p.m

6.7

35 km, 15 km (9.2 mi) northwest of the Philippine Sea, 131 km southeast of Mati, Philippines Information April 1, 1936, 10:09 a.m. (Makassar)

April 1, 1936 at 2:09 p.m

7.8

35 km, 185 km (115 mi) to the south of the Philippine Sea, 69 km northwest of Pulau Kapurwang, Indonesia, information January 21, 1936, 12:56 a.m. (GMT +8)

January 20, 1936 at 4:56 p.m

6.7

35 km (21 km) to the west Philippine Sea, 139 km southeast of Mati, Philippines Information April 16, 1934, 06:15 a.m. (Manila)

April 15, 1934 at 10:15 p.m

7.1

35 km, 208 km (129 mi) to the North Philippine Sea, 95 km northeast of Mati, Philippines Information March 18, 1933, 03:32 AM (GMT +8)

March 17, 1933 at 7:32 p.m

6.7

35 km, 56 km (35 mi) to the East Philippine Sea, 124 km southeast of Mati, Philippines Information March 19, 1931, 04:13 AM (GMT +8)

March 18, 1931 at 8:13 p.m

6.7

35 km, 81 km (51 mi) to the West Philippine Sea, 89 km southeast of Malita, Davao Occidental, Philippines. November 17, 1929, 11:43 a.m. (Manila)

November 17, 1929 at 03:43 pm

7.0

35 km, 98 km (61 mi) northwest of the Philippine Sea, 53 km south of Mati, Philippines Information April 15, 1924, 12:20 a.m. (Manila)

April 14, 1924 at 4:20 p.m

8.0

15 km, 137 km (85 mi) northwest of the Philippine Sea, 33 km southwest of Mati, Philippines. March 15, 1923, 04:44 AM (GMT +8)

March 14, 1923 at 8:44 p.m

6.4

35 km 25 km (15 mi) to the northern Philippine Sea, 125 km southeast of Mati, Philippines Information November 12, 1921, 02:36 AM (GMT +8)

November 11, 1921 at 6:36 p.m

7.4

15 km, 200 km (124 mi) to the northern Philippine Sea, 96 km northeast of Manai, Philippines Information August 15, 1918, 08:18 pm (Manila)

August 15, 1918 at 12:18 p.m

8.3

20 km 277 km (172 mi) to W. Celebes Sea, 79 km southwest of Koronadal, Philippines Information October 23, 1914 at 03:18 pm (GMT +9)

October 23, 1914 06:18 PM |

7.4

35 km, 225 km (140 mi) to the South Philippine Sea, 157 km east of Pulau Kaburwang Island, North Sulawesi, Indonesia. InfoMar 14, 1913 04:45 PM (Makassar)

March 14, 1913 at 8:45 p.m

7.8

15 km 99 km (61 mi) southwest of the Philippine Sea, 72 km east of Sarangani Island, Philippines InfoDec 16, 1910 10:44 pm (Makassar)

December 16, 1910 at 2:44 p.m

7.6

15 km 156 km (97 mi) southwest of the Philippine Sea, 129 km northwest of Pulau Kaburwang Island, Indonesia Information

