Oregon's Earthquake Early Warning System celebrates 3 years





The system began operating 10 years to the day after the devastating earthquake that struck Japan, killing thousands.

Portland, Oregon —

If a big earthquake occurred today, would you have a plan?

If you set up your phone to receive ShakeAlert warnings, you may have a few extra moments to put this plan into action before the ground starts moving.

The ShakeAlert system launched in Oregon on March 11, 2021, a decade after the devastating earthquake in Japan.

“ShakeAlert arrives in Oregon 10 years after the devastating 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in Japan, which served as a wake-up call for those of us on the West Coast facing the imminent threat of a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake,” said Oregon Division of Emergency Management Director Erin McMahon. “ShakeAlert is a life-saving tool that can provide critical seconds of warning before we feel the effects of an earthquake, alerting people to protect themselves.”

To be clear, ShakeAlert is not an earthquake prediction system. Instead, it uses a network of more than 200 seismic stations, strategically located throughout Oregon, to detect earthquakes when they happen and send warnings to residents, agencies and government institutions before tremors begin.

The system, operated by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and the USGS, has already proven effective, said Leland O'Driscoll, associate director of the Oregon Hazards Laboratory at the University of Oregon.

“The largest earthquake was in the Ferndale area of ​​Northern California,” he said, referring to a large earthquake that occurred in December of 2022 near the Oregon/California border. “It was such a large earthquake, about a magnitude 7, that people in Brookings and Gold Beach and in the Medford area got more than 60 seconds of warning.”

This type of warning could give residents time to “land, take cover and hold on,” O'Driscoll said.

But this type of warning has other, more far-reaching benefits as well. It could give hospitals time to switch to generators so patient care isn't interrupted by power outages. It can give train operators time to stop and potentially avoid derailments. An early warning window can also give utilities time to shut down their systems.

“In the city of Lake Oswego, they have controls for wastewater and water plants that will immediately allow for safeguards that maintain infrastructure and allow for faster recovery,” O'Driscoll said.

Of course, you will only get these alerts if your phone is set up to receive them. Notifications are enabled by default on many phones, but it's worth checking to be sure.

For most operating systems, including iPhone and Android, you can go to Settings, then Notifications, then scroll down to Emergency Alerts. There should be an option to enable alerts.

If you want to take a slightly more glamorous route, there are standalone apps, like MyShake, that can be downloaded for free.

O'Driscoll stressed that early warnings are only one aspect of earthquake preparedness. The last time a large earthquake along the Cascadia subduction zone, capable of producing tremors as strong as the Tohoku quake, struck, was just over 300 years ago.

The region has produced strong earthquakes at least seven times over the past 3,500 years, so it's a question of if the next ones will hit, not when.

Experts recommend having a seismic kit that contains enough food and water, as well as any medications, to last two weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kgw.com/article/tech/science/earthquake-shakealert-warning-system-oregon-japan-tsunami/283-b99b1f4d-0f1a-43b7-9871-66a75cdacb3c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos