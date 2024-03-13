Dutch seismologist Frank Hoogerbietz issues alarming earthquake warning for March: Planetary alignment poses major risk





Frank Hoogerbietz, the famous Dutch earthquake expert in Watan, has sparked controversy again with a very important new warning about events from Wednesday 13 March to Sunday 17 March.

Hogrebets stated, through a post on his “X” account, that a unique and exciting alignment of the planets will occur on Wednesday. He stated, “The Sun, Jupiter, and Uranus align approximately every 14 years (the last time was in September 2010)… and this time, there are 4 additional alignments simultaneously thanks to Mercury and Venus.”

Critical planetary alignment

Earlier, Hoogerbeets reshared a new astrological bulletin after a hiatus of more than four months, warning of a critical planetary alignment that could trigger seismic activity of up to 8 on the Richter scale.

The controversial scientist said: “We will have a unique situation in the solar system with a great alignment with the Sun, Jupiter and Uranus on March 12 and 13.”

He added that there is also an upcoming quadrilateral alignment with the Sun, Mercury, Jupiter, and Uranus, and stressed the importance of the alignment on March 13.

Tomorrow begins an exciting and unique convergence of planetary conjunctions. The conjunction of the Sun, Jupiter and Uranus occurs approximately every 14 years (the last time was September 2010). This time 4 additional conjunctions occur at the same time thanks to #Mercury and #Venus. pic.twitter.com/KBforRMT4WV

— Frank Hogrbet (@hogrbe) March 11, 2024

The Dutch seismologist warned: “I believe that following the geometry of the planets and the moon will make the days of March 14-15-16 decisive.” “Maybe the 17th, if it arrives late, but roughly from the 14th to the 17th… I would like to stress here on March 15 and 16… There is a possibility of a major earthquake, perhaps even a great earthquake.”

Referring to an earlier event in December 2004, Hogrebets explained, “It's not just the alignment of the Sun, Venus and Mars that causes these major earthquakes… It's a combination… And it's always a combination with Mercury… In this case, Mercury would be between the Sun and Jupiter And Uranus is on the 13th…which makes it extremely important.”

He specifically warned of the period from March 15 to 16, suggesting the possibility of a major or even major seismic event, saying: “Be prepared… in the worst scenarios, seismic activity may exceed 8 on the Richter scale, depending on the state of the earth’s crust and stress levels.”

Last appearance of the Dutch scientist

Hogrebets' last appearance on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter) was via a tweet about Palestine, in which he mentioned the Palestinian Nakba and the forced displacement of more than 750,000 Palestinians from their lands in 1948, and then later published the same content on his Facebook page. The account has not posted anything since then.

However, three days before that, he tweeted and put it on his “X” and SSGEOS accounts, saying: “The whole world must stop and demand an end to the genocide happening to the people of Gaza… There is no point in predicting earthquakes while this massacre continues. “We are trying to save lives while thousands of people are being killed, so we have decided to suspend our services at this time.”

