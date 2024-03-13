Hal Mann helps build shelters





A Hull man caught in the 2023 Morocco earthquake is building shelters to help local people.

Steve Slate, a plumber who lives near the Atlas Mountains, said providing temporary homes for people was a “true joy.”

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake on September 8 killed thousands.

Mr. Slate was “stargazing” on a friend's roof when the quake struck.

Mr Sleet, 50, moved to Morocco in 2019 to become a mountain guide.

His new home is located in the city of Amizmiz, about 34 miles (55 km) south of Marrakesh and about seven miles (12 km) from the epicenter.

Currently back in East Yorkshire for work, Slate described the quake as “like a train was coming towards me”, and said it lasted for about 20 seconds.

He added that no one was hurt, but three or four houses in the village were leveled.

But with nearby villages reduced to rubble, Mr Slate teamed up with some friends to help distribute food, water, health products and basic first aid to the children.

After about two weeks of aid being delivered, Mr Slate said it “became clear” that the tents the families were in were not weatherproof and could tear apart in storms.

For the past three months, Mr. Slate has volunteered in a temporary shelter construction project to build about 800 shelters in 20 villages in the mountains.

They are built using local materials with tinfoil on the exteriors and polystyrene insulation and can last for two years.

“It gives people enough time to start rebuilding their homes,” Mr Slate said.

“Puts life into perspective”

Slate said he will always remember the “women's wailing and grief” he witnessed as people were pulled from the rubble.

Thinking of the locals, he said: “They live a simple life but they are very resilient people. They have been through a lot of trauma that will take some time to recover from.”

“It puts life into perspective. Being able to help hands-on is a real joy.”

