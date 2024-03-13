In the words of a woman who survived the Afghanistan earthquake: “I am so happy that I can get supplies for the winter and not go to bed hungry.”





A woman stands in front of her destroyed house after the devastating earthquakes. Photo: UN Women/Sayed Habib Biddle

The woman, who is over 50 years old, has lived a difficult and challenging life. She can only see out of one eye, her feet are badly damaged from the strenuous work she did in her younger days, her hands are covered in blisters, and she walks and talks with great difficulty. However, she has no other choice but to do the hard work of washing wool just to make ends meet. She lives alone in a village in Herat and was severely injured during the earthquakes. She is among 550 female heads of household who received cash assistance from UN Women, allowing her to survive the winter with dignity.

In the past few years, I have seen more goats than food. Instead of the smell of food, it was surrounded by the smell of fur.

The first day of the earthquake was like doomsday, and everyone was thinking about saving their lives. I was so frightened that I fell while trying to escape down the stairs, and my head was badly injured. A neighbor took me to the doctor.

My son was martyred a few years ago, and now I live alone without any family member.

When I went to the doctor, after the tests, they told me that my head was injured and that I would need surgery at a cost of 150,000 Afghanis. But I couldn't bear this.

On days of earthquakes, [I was so afraid that] I was sleeping outside on the wet ground that had just been watered.

Before that, I lived on charity and helping others.

I'm so glad I did 1710337107 Get supplies for the winter and don't go to bed hungry. I am very happy to receive this help. With this money, I will be able to cover my expenses for the winter.

I'm so glad God knows I was awake from last night until this morning, praying for him [this assistance]”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asiapacific.unwomen.org/en/stories/in-the-words-of/2024/03/in-the-words-of-sayeeda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos