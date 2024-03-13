



Yesterday, financial police showed up at AC Milan's headquarters to search for documents as part of an investigation into the sale of the club.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (shown below) wrote how an “earthquake occurred in Casa Milan” last night when authorities arrived at the Rossoneri's offices. The Milan Public Prosecutor's Office informed four suspects of the arrest warrant information.

These four are: Giorgio Forlani, the current CEO of Milan; Ivan Gazidis, CEO of Satan from 2018 to 2022; Daniela Italia and Jean-Marc McLean, Elliott's expression on the board of directors of Project Redblack, the Luxembourgian company that at that time (2017) used the loan to Yonghong Li and then the club's shareholder, at least until the sale to Redbird.

Milan's judges believed the sale was “so opaque and opaque”, that it was presumed, for all intents and purposes, that “the Elliott Fund currently retains significant control over Milan”.

Accusations

What will Forlani and Gazidis in particular be charged with? This charge is contained in Article 2638 of the Civil Code, which refers to the impediment to the functions of public supervisory authorities. In this particular case, the Football Association.

As managing directors, according to the accusation again, the two disclosed material facts that were not true and, in any event, were concealed by fraudulent means, in whole or in part, facts that they should have communicated in relation to their relative economic, patrimonial and financial relationships. Status of the club's ownership structure.

In practice, in the official correspondence to the Italian Football Federation, signed first by Gazidis and then by Forlani, complete and truthful information about Milan's ownership was not provided.

They allegedly committed for example that it would not be RedBird or Gerry Cardinale at the top of the corporate structures that would control the club, but rather the company Rb Fc Holding Genpar Llc, headquartered at the same address – in Delaware (USA) – as King George Investments. LLC and Genio Investments, the majority shareholders in Elliott's stake in Project Redblack.

The big question

However, regarding this fact, Casa Milan points out that the title itself refers to a huge center of different companies (three thousand companies), and obviously not all of them refer to the Elliot Galaxy.

The basic question is always the same: who really owns Milan? For the Milan Prosecutor's Office, the answer instead of RedBird seems to be Elliott, also due to the nature of the sale through the so-called “seller's loan” (the loan from the seller himself) which “guarantees this last investment fund”. Ownership of part of society.

Specifically, based on a complaint about the Milan sale, filed by Blue Sky in September 2022, investigators began putting the sale from Elliott to Redbird under a magnifying glass.

Blue Sky is the Luxembourg company that in 2017, together with Elliott, conceptualized the financial process of granting the loan to Lee, and then secured AC Milan as a pledge through the Red Black project.

At the time of the sale to RedBird, Blue Skye was ousted as a minority shareholder in the Redblack project, without a unanimous decision of all board members.

Hence the complaint, which the Milan Public Prosecutor's Office followed up with an ongoing investigation, with a search of Casa Milan and a search of the devices (phones, computers) and the premises (offices and residence) available to Forlani and Gazidis.

The action of the police, as described in the same decree, was particularly rapid, as there were “special urgent reasons on account of the possibility of dispersing the objects which were the subject of the crime or also connected with it in connection with it”. For a possible cancellation activity for itself.

Defenses

Naturally, responses arrived from both Milan and the Elliott Fund yesterday as well. We start with Milan.

“With regard to the search carried out today at its headquarters, Milan comes in third place and has nothing to do with the ongoing procedures related to its acquisition, which were completed in August 2022.”

However, Forlani's defense will focus on the absolute transparency and veracity of the information provided to the Italian Federation (even in the case referred to in the decree, in which an unannounced sale of the club in May 2022 is referred to, when in fact only a preliminary sale contract was signed). ).

A spokesman for Elliott explained yesterday evening: “We have taken note of the investigations in news reports into the current and former CEO of Milan in relation to the club’s accusation that he is still affiliated with Elliott and that this matter was kept secret from the Football Association.”

“This accusation is false. Milan was sold to RedBird on August 31, 2022. As of that date, Elliott no longer has any shareholding or control in Milan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sempremilan.com/gds-earthquake-at-casa-milan-raid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos