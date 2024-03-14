Looking back: The earthquake is felt, the missing plane prompts a search, and the duo leads police on a high-speed chase.





IDAHO FALLS – EastIdahoNews.com takes a look at what life was like during the week of March 11-March 17 in eastern Idaho history.

1900-1925

McCAMMON – A young man died after being thrown from the horse he was riding, the Pocatello Tribune reported March 14, 1900.

Guy Moss, who was “about 21 years of age,” was killed on March 11, 1900. He was on his way home from church with a few boys when they started the race.

“The man was in the lead, and as he came down the hill, his horse fell, throwing him under him,” the local newspaper wrote. “Albert Lewis was behind and couldn’t stop, so his horse also fell on top of the boy.”

Moss lived for approximately two hours after the accident. He was badly bruised, had two broken ribs and “apparently bled internally.”

Moss did not return home until a few days later from Logan, Utah, where he was attending school.

“He was a respected young man in the vicinity and had many friends who will be sorry to hear of his sudden death,” the article said.

1926-1950

RIGBY — Residents of eastern Idaho reported feeling an earthquake in March 1934, the Rigby Star reported on March 15, 1934.

“This part of the valley, along with other parts of the country from Reno to Cheyenne and south to Salt Lake City, was hit by a minor earthquake Monday morning,” the Rigby Star newspaper explained.

The newspaper said electric light bulbs swung back and forth “in a lazy manner,” while the clanking of dishes and slight movements of furniture were reported in the city.

“Agent Durham, at the depot, rose from his desk to see if another train was approaching, and the shock was very evident in the depot,” the article said.

1951-1975

BURLEY — A plane scheduled to fly from Burleigh to Las Vegas has disappeared, sparking a search, the Idaho State Journal reported March 14, 1960.

The plane was carrying five members of the same family, including West Stoddard, from Alaska, his wife, Helen, their 28-year-old daughter, Mrs. Horace Cumbie, her 6-year-old son, Randy, and Stoddard's aunt, from Arizona. .

“Stoddard, his wife, daughter, and grandson left Anchorage last Monday on a family visitation trip,” the newspaper said. “Mrs. Lee, from nearby Hepburn, joined the family trip in Burleigh. They were eventually going to visit their mother and some siblings who live in Arizona.

Stoddard was an “experienced pilot” and ran his own aviation service at Merrill Field near Anchorage.

“He submitted a flight plan to Las Vegas via Ely, Nevada, and took off from Burleigh at 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, but we never heard from him again,” the newspaper said. “He had six hours of fuel. The estimated duration of his flight was three hours.

1976-2000

CHESTER – A high-speed chase and a string of cash seized in an “armed robbery” in Chester led to the arrest of two people, the Idaho Falls Post-Register reported March 14, 1977.

Delbert Collette, 18, of St. Anthony, and a 17-year-old juvenile in Salt Lake City, Utah, were being held in the Fremont County Jail awaiting arraignment Monday morning on armed robbery charges.

Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Matthews, who investigated the incident, said he received a phone call at 3:45 p.m. Saturday reporting an armed robbery at a Brown Country store in Chester. Authorities were searching for two suspects.

Matthews headed in the direction the pair had reportedly fled. Ashton Officer Gary Barnes contacted Matthews and said he had spotted the armed suspects and was pursuing them.

“Barnes relayed that although he was unable to overtake the suspects, he was able to keep them in sight,” the newspaper reported.

The pair “abandoned the pursuit and their vehicle in a snowbank” in Drummond, and Barnes began pursuing the pair on foot, Matthews said. Matthews arrived on the scene minutes later and assisted Barnes in apprehending one of the fugitives.

The other suspect was arrested around 4:20 p.m. Saturday by deputies about an eighth of a mile from the abandoned vehicle.

“Deputies were aided in tracking down the juvenile suspect by a wad of money — approximately $40 — that had been sporadically thrown by the youth in an attempt to divest himself of evidence linking him to the armed robbery,” the mail log said.

The article continued that the “gun” used in the robbery was a wooden stick in Colette’s jacket pocket, pointed at the store employees. Deputies were not aware of how strongly the two men were “armed” until after they were arrested.

=htmlentities(get_the_title())?>%0D%0A%0D%0A=get_permalink()?>%0D%0A%0D%0A=htmlentities('For more stories like this one, be sure to visit https:// www .eastidahonews.com/ for the latest news, community events and more.')?>&subject=Check%20out%20this%20story%20from%20EastIdahoNews” class=”fa-stack jDialog”>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastidahonews.com/2024/03/looking-back-earthquake-felt-missing-plane-prompts-search-and-pair-leads-police-on-high-speed-chase/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos