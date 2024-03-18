Clothing production in the earthquake zone halved in one year





One year after the February 6 earthquake that severely shook 11 provinces in Turkey, the figures announced for this region, where clothing production is intensifying, reveal that the picture is still far behind compared to the previous period. Turkish Garment Manufacturers' Association (TGSD) President Ramazan Kaya commemorated those who lost their lives in the statement he delivered on the anniversary of the February 6 earthquake and drew attention to the changes witnessed by the clothing industry in cities affected by the earthquake. Kaya explained that employment in the garment sector in the provinces located in the earthquake zone fell by 40 percent and production by 50 percent in the intervening year, noting that capacity utilization, which was 75 percent in 2022, fell to 10 percent after the earthquake and It could only reach 40 percent as of the last quarter of 2023. Noting that there is a problem of loss of qualified jobs in the region and that difficulties in accessing financing and loans make it difficult to turn around, Kaya stressed that loan debts should be structured for companies in need. .

The garment sector suffered a 40 percent employment loss in the earthquake zone

In memory of those who lost their lives in the earthquake, Kaya noted that TGSD had extended a helping hand to the region since the first day of the earthquake, and noted; “We will continue our support until our citizens, who were hosted in the 310-container living center that we opened in Adıyaman last April, move to permanent accommodation.” He stated that the area where the earthquake disaster occurred is one of the strongholds of the clothing industry, and added that there is no serious change in the number of workplaces in the region. Saying: “The number of enterprises decreased further in Malatya, Adıyaman and Hatay. But while the decline in the number of enterprises remained less than 5 percent, employment fell by 40 percent from 143,000 to 90,000. To 14.2 percent. He revealed that Malatya and Adıyaman were the two cities where the decline “In addition to the losses and migration we saw due to the earthquake, the 12.5 percent decline in employment in our sector across the country last year had a significant impact on this decline.”

The garment sector suffered a 40 percent labor loss in the earthquake zone Image source: Arsan Textile “Production fell by half, capacity was 40 percent at most”

Referring to the impact of the earthquake on clothing production and capacity, Ramazan Kaya continued as follows: “According to 2022 data, our 11 provinces affected by the earthquake achieved 8.9 percent of our country’s total clothing production with an annual production of 352 thousand tons. In 2023, production decreased 11 provinces by about 50 percent to 175 thousand tons and their share in the total production reached 4.5 percent. In this process, Turkey's total production decreased by 3 percent to reach 3.85 million tons. On the other hand, capacity utilization, which was 75 percent in the region before earthquake, to 10 percent in the first quarter of 2023. Although the capacity utilization rate was 20 percent in the second quarter, 30 percent in the third quarter, and 40 percent in the last quarter, we are still far behind where we were before the earthquake. “.

“The biggest loss of exports was in Kahramanmaraş, Hatay and Diyarbakir.”

Announcing the export figures, Ramazan Kaya said that the Turkish clothing industry, which exported $19.2 billion in 2023, a 9.2 percent decrease compared to the previous year, witnessed an 11 percent decline in the earthquake zone. Accordingly, he pointed out that exports from the earthquake zone, which amounted to $541 million in 2022, decreased to $482 million in 2023, and the provinces where exports in the region decreased the most were Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, and Diyarbakir.

“There is a need to support financial institutions and public systems.”

Kaya indicated that they expect the Turkish clothing sector to enter a recovery phase starting from the second half of this year after the loss it suffered in 2023, and pointed out that there is a need for various support for the recovery of producers in the earthquake zone. As is the case in all regions. He pointed out that the difficulties facing obtaining financing and loans, first and foremost, make it difficult to get things going. He added: “It is not possible to provide sufficient and favorable conditions for export credits, which are one of the most important needs of this sector. In addition, companies in need are waiting for their existing loan debt to be restructured. In short, for our region to get back on its feet, the support of financial institutions and public sector remedial systems is needed. These regulations will also contribute significantly to solving the problem of qualified employment that has persisted since the early periods of the earthquake.

