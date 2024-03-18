Putin has claimed a resounding victory as thousands protest against “rigged elections”. BBC News





Vladimir Putin has won Russia's presidential election, winning more than 87% of the vote according to exit polls. Speaking at his campaign headquarters, Putin thanked voters and “our warriors,” referring to soldiers fighting in Ukraine. The result will give Mr. Putin six more years as Russia's president. Thousands of people took part in the protests, saying that the elections in the United States were neither free nor fair. Dozens of protesters were arrested in Russia as they joined queues outside polling stations at midday on the final day of voting in a show of defiance called for by the widow of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died suddenly in an Arctic penal colony last month. . If Mr. Putin's 87% of the vote is confirmed, it will be the biggest victory for a candidate since the fall of the Soviet Union. This means that Vladimir Putin has overtaken Joseph Stalin to become Russia's longest-serving leader in over 200 years. The results are expected to strengthen Mr Putin's hold on power. It comes two years after the invasion of Ukraine and at a time of widespread political repression in Russia, with Mr Putin condemned as an international pariah by many nations. Reeta Chakrabarti presents Steve Rosenberg's BBC News at Ten report from Moscow. Subscribe here: http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

