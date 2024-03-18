Taylor Swift concert: Did Taylor Swift concerts cause earthquakes? Here's what the research claims





Taylor Swift's influence extends far beyond the confines of sold-out concert venues, as evidenced by the seismic waves generated by her loyal fan base, known as Swifties. Dubbed “SwiftQuakes” by enthusiasts, these tremors have piqued the curiosity of scientists around the world. The best songs that generate energy are “Shake It Off,” “You Belong With Me,” “Love Story,” “Cruel Summer,” and “22.”

However, recent research has revealed the surprising reason behind these seismic phenomena – it's not the thundering drumbeats or Swift's soaring, earth-shaking vocals, but the collective energy of thousands of fans swaying and dancing in unison.

The unprecedented seismic activity detected during a late July concert in Seattle, which received viral attention after being recorded on local seismometers, has prompted the California Office of Emergency Services to take proactive measures. Realizing the potential impacts of such phenomena, they quickly approached Caltech to collaborate on installing powerful seismic sensors in and around Los Angeles' iconic SoFi Stadium. This strategic initiative aims to monitor ground movements and ensure the safety and preparedness of attendees during Taylor Swift's upcoming concert series scheduled for early August.

In addition to deploying seismic sensors within a 5.5-mile radius of the stadium, the monitoring team maintained a vigilant watch over seismometers strategically positioned throughout the area. This careful approach was particularly critical given the geographic context of the stadium complex, which lies within the massive Newport-Inglewood fault system, famous for its ability to unleash seismic events of magnitude 7 or greater.

