USGS records a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near Edmond

Updated: 10:24 AM CST March 19, 2024

Updated: 10:24 AM CST March 19, 2024

Edmond, Okla. —

Another earthquake was felt late Monday night in Edmond, continuing a recent rise in earthquakes felt in the Oklahoma City metro.

Several KOCO 5 viewers and news team members said they felt a small earthquake around 11:40 p.m. Monday. The USGS did not issue a report on it until about 9:35 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the report, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported about 4.2 miles east-northeast of Edmond. The quake could be felt throughout the OKC metro.

In January and February, Oklahoma was rocked by large earthquakes that struck late at night.

The US Geological Survey recorded a series of earthquakes in the Arcadia area in mid-January, with the two largest being magnitude 4.2 and magnitude 4.4. A few weeks later, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Prague.

After both occasions, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission investigated the cluster of earthquakes and ordered the closure of wells at a wastewater injection site near Prague after the 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

