As the eastern United States shakes, a mysterious earthquake swarm returns to South Carolina





This recent earthquake in South Carolina is the blue dot inside the red circle. This South Carolina earthquake was far removed from others reported in the past few weeks, as indicated by dots on the map. Image: USGS

While the eastern United States has seen several earthquakes over the past week, a mysterious swarm appears to have returned to central South Carolina near the town of Elgin. Over the past seven days, the USGS has reported earthquakes in New York, Maine, New Jersey, Tennessee and North Carolina. Now they are reporting that another earthquake has rocked Elgin, South Carolina, the third such quake to hit the small town east of Columbia in the past 30 days.

Although of relatively weak magnitude as a 1.9 event, last night's 10:47 PM earthquake generated a lot of shaking reports to the USGS. According to the USGS, 50 people used the phrase “Did you feel it?” Online reporting tool on their website to report how they felt this earthquake. The quake was fairly shallow at 2.9 kilometers, which may be one reason why so many people felt it even though it was late in the evening.

The last two recent earthquakes struck here on March 9 and 10, the first a stronger 2.7 magnitude event and the second a weaker 1.1 magnitude event.

On Monday, December 27, 2021 at 2:18 p.m., an unusual earthquake struck in the same general area and earthquakes have continued intermittently since then, with dozens reported in 2022 and 2023. This first earthquake hit with a magnitude of 3.3.30. miles north of Columbia, South Carolina, at a depth of only 3.1 km. More than 3,100 residents reported to the USGS that they felt it at the time, with one report of tremors coming from as far away as Rock Hill, which lies on the North/South Carolina border. While the earthquake was felt by many, no damage was reported in the Palmetto State. The earthquake was followed by 10 other tremors, ranging in intensity from 1.5 to 2.6. The second earthquake occurred three hours and twenty minutes after the first earthquake. The last earthquake in that series struck on the morning of January 5, bringing a temporary end to earthquakes there. But the swarm returned several times during 2022, alarming local residents and alarming local officials who were unsure of its source or cause.

Many faults crisscross the state of South Carolina. Photo: Simd

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), approximately 10-15 earthquakes occur each year in South Carolina, most of which are not felt by residents; On average, it is felt only 3-5 times each year. Most South Carolina earthquakes occur in the Middleton Place-Somerville seismic zone.

Scientists at SCEMD hypothesize that groundwater or rain runoff could “seep” into faults in the area, triggering these earthquakes. USGS has not determined a final cause.

According to the USGS, a swarm is a series of mostly small earthquakes with no identifiable major aftershocks. “Swarms are usually short-lived, but they can last for days, weeks, or sometimes even months,” the USGS adds. However, the South Carolina event does not fit the typical definition of a swarm since the first event was much larger than the rest.

The most significant historical earthquakes to occur in South Carolina were the 1886 Charleston-Somerville earthquake and the 1913 Union County earthquake. The 1886 Charleston earthquake was the most destructive earthquake ever to occur in the eastern United States; It was also the most destructive earthquake in the United States during the 19th century.

The 1886 earthquake struck at about 9:50 pm on August 31; It is estimated to have been rated as a magnitude 6.9 – 7.3 seismic event. The earthquake was felt as far away as Boston, Massachusetts, to the north, Chicago, Illinois, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the northwest, and New Orleans, Louisiana, to the south. The energy of the earthquake even traveled as far away as Cuba and Bermuda, where we felt some of the shaking as well. The initial earthquake lasted about 45 seconds.

The Charleston earthquake of 1886 was responsible for 60 deaths and more than $190 million (in 2023 dollars) in damage. The area of ​​severe damage extended to 60-100 miles from the epicenter, with some structural damage reported in central Alabama, Ohio, eastern Kentucky, southern Virginia, and western West Virginia from the initial quake.

A study published in 2008 in the Journal of Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering hypothesized that if such an earthquake struck the region today, it would cause nearly 900 deaths, 44,000 injuries, and more than $20 billion in damage in South Carolina alone.

The initial earthquake was followed by an aftershock 10 minutes later. During the first 24 hours, seven additional strong aftershocks occurred. Over the next 30 years, a total of 435 aftershocks were measured.

The 1886 earthquake destroyed these buildings on Tradd Street in Charleston, South Carolina. Image: USGS

