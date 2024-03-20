Was it an earthquake or a Taylor Swift concert? Swifties give new meaning to 'shake it off'





Like Taylor Swift, her fans seem to be walking on their feet. When thousands of Swifties shook it off last August when the pop star's record-breaking “Eras Tour” touched down at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, they caused earthquake-like activity, according to a study by researchers at the California Institute of Technology and the University of California. . “Concerts are known to emit these harmonic signals, and it wasn’t always clear why,” Gabrielle Tibb, a seismologist at the California Institute of Technology who led the study, told the Los Angeles Times. “That was one of the things that we were kind of interested in seeing if we could really pinpoint what caused it.”

The study, titled “Shake to the Beat: Exploring Seismic Signals and Response of Stadiums to Concerts and Music Fans,” focused on Swift's Aug. 5 performance, which was reportedly attended by 70,000 Swifties. Tip and other researchers were able to track the “seismic signature” of each song Swift performed, with “Shake It Off” generating the “largest local magnitude of 0.851.” But what specifically causes seismic activity? It was likely 'dance and jumping moves'. A fan of the singer – not SoFi's sound system.

“It turns out that jumping is very effective in creating these harmonic signals. The more people you have jumping, the more energy flows into the body.” [the ground]“I would definitely say for the stronger songs, you'll probably have a lot more people excited, a lot more people jumping around,” Tip added.

This isn't the first time we've heard rumblings about a so-called “flash earthquake.” Last July, after Swift's two-night residency at Lumen Field in Seattle, a geology professor from Western Washington University determined that the concerts had “caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3-magnitude earthquake.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2024/03/19/was-that-an-earthquake-or-a-taylor-swift-concert-swifties-give-new-meaning-to-shake-it-off/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos