The annual Earthquake Summit comes to the Show Me Center





CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) – Hundreds of people attended an annual summit in Cape Girardeau to hear about earthquake recovery plans and preparedness strategies.

This is the sixth year that SEMA has held the summit at the Show Me Center. Organizers say it has grown into the largest event of its kind in the country.

“You have to get to know the people you're going to be working with before the earthquake happens so you know what their capabilities are,” said Jeff Briggs, earthquake program manager for the state emergency management agency.

Briggs said the earthquake summit began important talks.

“It brings together professionals interested in preparedness recovery and response to the New Madrid earthquake zone,” he said. “We have people here representing all kinds of areas that will be important to that response.”

“It's a great opportunity for people to get out and learn how to prepare for a major seismic event,” geological sciences professor Eric Sandvoll said.

Sandvoll was one of the speakers at the summit. He spoke to the audience about his research on earthquakes in Türkiye in February 2023.

“We went to Turkey about two months after the earthquake and deployed about 150 seismic stations very quickly and recorded a lot of data that could help us better understand a large earthquake like this,” he explained.

Sandvoll said they found similarities between the New Madrid earthquake zone and the fault zone in Turkey.

“In part of Turkey, they have relatively shallow, unconsolidated sediments, which has amplified the ground shaking like a bowl of jelly beans shaking and that kind of situation is similar to what we have in southeast Missouri.”

These similarities could help experts better understand the history and future of Madrid's new seismic zone

“It's a great opportunity to be able to understand how and why we experience large earthquakes like this,” Sandvoll said.

Briggs stressed the importance of preparedness

“If you have an active seismic zone that has a history of large earthquakes, it will only be a matter of time before we have more very large earthquakes,” Briggs said.

You can find earthquake preparedness resources here.

