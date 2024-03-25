Taylor Swift's fans caused earthquake-like activity during the Eras tour date





The force generated by Taylor Swift's fans attending her Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles caused tremors equivalent to an earthquake.

From winning awards to making millions in tour ticket sales, Taylor Swift is no stranger to breaking records, as she dazzles the world with her Eras Tour.

However, now it's her fans who are creating the record-breaking activity, as those who attended her Los Angeles performance at SoFi Stadium created earthquake-like activity as they danced, stomped, jumped and bounced their way through Swift's show.

As Pop Crave on The strongest earthquake was equivalent to a magnitude 2 earthquake.”

According to official reports, researchers found that each Swift song had a distinct tremor signal. 43 of the 45 songs were played, but the songs varied widely in volume, with “Shake It Off” coming in with the biggest domestic volume of 0.851. “Keep in mind that this energy was released within a few minutes compared to one second for an earthquake of this size. Based on the maximum strength of the shaking, the strongest tremor would have been equivalent to a magnitude-2 earthquake,” explained Gabriel Tibb of the California Institute of Technology.

Earlier this month, Swifties worried for their favorite singer as she seemed to struggle through her set. While performing in Singapore, a new video shows Swift singing her hit song “Delicate” in front of her fans in Singapore, with the 34-year-old singer pausing to cough several times.

Fans took to social media to express their concern for the singer, with one saying: “I hope she's okay. She was coughing.”

Another added: “Oh no, she needs some rest.”

A third said: “She was coughing during our show too.”

Others suggested that the changes in weather she was experiencing while traveling around the world may have contributed to her coughing fit.

Swift's team is clearly doing everything they can for the star while she's on tour to make sure she doesn't get sick, even as meet-and-greets with fans have been permanently canceled following the pandemic.

“When Taylor is on tour, strict measures are in place to prevent her from interacting with anyone outside her ‘bubble.’ They cannot risk her getting sick under any circumstances,” a source told Yahoo Lifestyle of the singer's strict regimen.

“Touring the world may seem exciting, but the reality of it is that every day just consists of getting from hotel room to venue and repeat.”

