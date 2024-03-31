An earthquake hits Nagpur district again





Written by Kaushik Bhattacharya

Nagpur district once again witnessed two successive earthquakes of magnitude 2.6 each on Saturday afternoon. In the past four days, the region recorded four devastating earthquakes, causing panic among citizens and worrying geologists and city experts. According to the National Center for Seismology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, the first tremor was felt in Nishangat district at 3.07 pm and the second tremor was detected in Mendhipatar district at 4.17 pm in Umrad taluka of Nagpur district. Nagpur district witnessed two earthquakes on March 26, each measuring 2.8 magnitude. Akola district also experienced a 2.6 magnitude tremor on the same day. However, Hingoli district, 262 km from Nagpur district, witnessed three earthquakes on March 22. The quake measured 4.5 magnitude and was also felt in Umrkhad taluka in Yavatmal district. The two tremors were felt on Saturday at a depth of less than 5 km, while previous tremors occurred in Nagpur, Akola and Hingoli districts at a depth of less than 10 km.

In the last eight days, eight mass earthquakes have occurred in and around Nagpur district worrying geologists in the city. Some experts believe that such seismic activities in and around Nagpur region occur due to self-reactivation of deep fault plane, while some call it only due to blast-induced earthquakes. Initially the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had a Seismology Division but it was later transferred to the Geological Survey of India (GSI). Whereas, the major earthquakes witnessed in India in the recent past, including Bhuj, Latur and Jabalpur, occurred when the IMD was managing the seismic department. A senior meteorologist told the Hitavada newspaper that the recent tremors in the Nagpur district are “seismic caused by the explosion.” “As a meteorologist, I observed and witnessed the Latur, Bhuj and Jabalpur earthquakes that claimed many lives. The Latur and Jabalpur earthquakes were caused by earthquakes triggered by the dam, while the Bhuj disaster was an example of natural tectonic movement,” the chief meteorologist said.

“The recent earthquakes that occurred in and around Nagpur district are examples of earthquakes triggered by explosions due to the presence of many coal mines near the area. Saturday’s tremors occurred in Umaid, where coal is extracted through explosions,” the meteorologist said. He added: “We have state-of-the-art earthquake recording equipment that can also pick up high-intensity blast waves.” While comparing them to earthquakes caused by dams, the chief meteorologist said: “Earthquakes caused by dams are more dangerous than earthquakes caused by explosions. The Latur and Jabalpur disasters were the best examples of dam-based earthquakes. Although two different angles are expected for these swarm earthquakes, experts agreed to conduct microseismic recording (MEQ) and macroseismic ground surveys in the epicenter areas.

