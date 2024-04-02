The earthquake caused by Toni Kukoc is Nikola Jokic being compared to Vlade Divac and Dino Radja





Nikola Jokic is dominating every NBA MVP discussion this season to the point of debating whether or not he's the best player on the planet right now, but Toni Kukoc, the three-time champion with the Chicago Bulls, Controversially questioned. He has reached the level of his peers.

The peers in question are Vlade Divac and Dino Radja, who were NBA Hall of Fame inductees in 2019 and 2018 respectively, and were ahead of their time in the way they played and shaped a legacy.

Nikola Jokic provokes Luka Doncic with an embarrassing comment in front of the entire All-Star team

These are the two people Kukoc said Jokic is down for, and it caused a seismic shockwave among NBA fans while starting a heated debate on the matter.

“Despite what the statistics say, Nikola Jokic has not yet reached the level of Dino Radja or Vlad Divac as a midfielder,” Kucoc told Sporski Zornal. “30 years ago, Divac shocked America with the way he handled the ball because he was so tall.

“Radja, when it comes to how to catch the ball under the basket and get to the other side of the court to score.”

If Kukoc is talking about the midfield position as it was understood in the days when Divac and Radja patrolled the ground, then he might have a point.

But basketball has changed a lot in the last 10 years, and the center has become more demanding of other things, and Jokic provides many of those services, most of them, with sometimes humiliating superiority over his competitors.

Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9 assists per game this season, higher than his already impressive career averages of 20.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Jokic won the ring, while neither Divac nor Radja could. The Denver Nuggets star is also a two-time NBA Finals MVP and two-time regular season MVP.

He was also selected to five teams all season by either team. Additionally, Jokic played in five All-Star Games, while Divac played once and Radja was never there.

Even if Kukoc, in his statement, did not take statistics into account, many put him ahead not only of Divac or Radja, but on the level of players such as Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, and even Kukoc, Domantas Sabonis or Drazen Petrovic.

These are really big words and Jokic could one day be recognized as the best center in NBA history…

Who are Radja and Devak?

For those who don't know, Dino Radja, Kukoc's former teammate on the legendary KK Split, spent four seasons with the Boston Celtics averaging 16.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 224 regular season games before returning to Europe.

Vlade Divac stayed longer. His NBA career began in 1989 with the Los Angeles Lakers and continued until 2005 with the Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets. In his best season, 1994-95, he averaged 16 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

However, although Divac, above all, but also Radja, had a huge impact in the NBA. When the duo arrived, there was the same feeling the sport has with Jokic: we are witnessing one of the best European players of all time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marca.com/en/basketball/nba/2024/04/02/660c127a268e3ef42a8b4567.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos