A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan, causing buildings to collapse, and a small tsunami in Japan





A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan early Wednesday morning, damaging buildings and triggering warnings after a tsunami hit Japan.

Local media showed that buildings in the city of Hualien in eastern Taiwan collapsed from their foundations after the earthquake – the largest in 25 years – shook the island nation before 8 am local time.

Shocking footage posted on social media shows huge buildings leaning dramatically at an extreme angle while clouds of dust still hung in the air.

The earthquake caused a power outage in several parts of the capital, Taipei, while train service was suspended across the country. However, things seemed to have returned to normal with people heading to work and children heading to school soon after the earthquake.

Japan issued an evacuation warning for coastal areas near Okinawa after the earthquake triggered a warning.

Taiwan was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday. US Geological Survey In this image from a video broadcast by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. AP

Japan Meteorological Agency [JAMA] It predicted a tsunami of up to 9.8 feet in height for the southern Okinawa island group. The Japanese Self-Defense Forces deployed aircraft to collect more information about the impact of the tsunami in the area and began preparing shelters for evacuees if necessary.

A 30 cm (about 1 foot) wave was reported off the coast of Yonaguni Island about 15 minutes after the earthquake. Waves are also likely to hit the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands, JAMA said.

All flights from Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures have been suspended in response to the tsunami warning, according to Japan Airlines.

Several aftershocks shook the country after the initial quake, including a 6.5-magnitude earthquake.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said it was “analyzing the event to determine the danger level” for Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California and British Columbia.

In this photo from a video broadcast by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. AP In this photo from a video broadcast by TVBS, a man inspects a partially collapsed building A building in the city of Hualien, eastern Taiwan On Wednesday, April 3, 2024. AP In this photo taken from a video broadcast by TVBS, residents rescue a child from a partially collapsed building in the eastern Taiwan city of Hualien on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. AP shows this photo taken by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) and published On April 2, 2024, passengers ride on a Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) platform while a train stops during a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Taipei. CNA/AFP via Getty Images Cars on the road after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan, with tsunami warnings issued in the United States and Japan. x/@S_Wazir1

There has been a major earthquake in Taiwan and the scenes that emerged in its aftermath are absolutely horrific.

It's now 9am there.

Oh my God. pic.twitter.com/rIii6mDMMl

– Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 3, 2024

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat in Hawaii or the US Pacific territory of Guam.

The Taiwan Earthquake Monitoring Agency reported that the earthquake's magnitude reached 7.2, while the US Geological Survey estimated its magnitude at 7.5.

CNN reported that the epicenter was located about 11 miles south of Hualien City.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at a depth of 21 miles below the Earth's surface. The quake is believed to be the largest in Taiwan since 1999, when a 7.7-magnitude earthquake caused severe damage to the island and killed 2,400 people.

In 2019, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Hualien, killing at least 17 people and injuring more than 300 others.

