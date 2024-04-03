Evacuated TSMC workers return to some factories after the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan in 25 years





An aerial view shows workers bringing down a collapsed building in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, following the earthquake.

Sam Yeh | AFP | Getty Images

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said all its workers were safe and those evacuated were beginning to return to some factory lines after a major earthquake struck Taiwan early Wednesday.

The island was subjected to a massive earthquake that led to the collapse of buildings and prompted Japan and the Philippines to issue tsunami warnings. Officials said at least four people died.

A TSMC spokesperson said the construction sites were normal upon initial inspection, but the company decided to suspend work at the sites for the day. The person said work would resume after further inspections and that TSMC was still evaluating details of the quake's impact.

Earlier, the chip maker said it had evacuated some employees from some factories in accordance with the company's safety protocols.

TSMC shares fell 1%. The broader Taiwan-weighted index fell 0.9%. TSMC is the largest company on the index, with a market capitalization of $639.65 billion.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement that it checked its computers and network systems following the quake and confirmed that they were all operating normally.

The earthquake registered a magnitude of 7.4 in Hualien County, the largest earthquake on the island since 1999, according to the US Geological Survey. Residents felt the tremor in the capital, Taipei.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings for some islands and southern regions of the country, but later removed these designations. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology also issued a tsunami warning in the country following the Taiwan earthquake.

Flight schedules have been disrupted in Japan, with some Japan Airlines flights canceled following the earthquake in Taiwan. Japan Airlines shares rose 0.7%.

Another Japanese airline, ANA Holdings, temporarily suspended flights from Okinawa Naha, Miyako and Ishigaki airports earlier in the day. The company has now resumed operations but said some flights have been postponed or cancelled. The company's shares were flat.

— CNBC's Penny Chen contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/03/tsmc-evacuates-some-factory-lines-after-taiwan-earthquake.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos