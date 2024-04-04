Massive earthquake hits Taiwan: What is the “Ring of Fire”? | Explained news





Nine people have died and more than 800 others have been injured in Taiwan after the island was hit by the largest earthquake in at least 25 years on Wednesday morning (April 4). While Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency said the quake's magnitude was 7.2, the US Geological Survey (USGS) estimated its magnitude at 7.4.

The epicenter of the earthquake was only 18 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County, which is located in eastern Taiwan. Several aftershocks occurred, one of which reached a magnitude of 6.5, according to the US Geological Survey.

It is worth noting that Taiwan is prone to earthquakes because it is located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire” – where 90% of the world's earthquakes occur. The island and surrounding waters have recorded about 2,000 earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or greater since 1980, and more than 100 earthquakes of magnitude greater than 5.5, according to the US Geological Survey, an Associated Press report said.

Here's a look at the Ring of Fire and why so many earthquakes occur there.

What is a fire ring?

The Ring of Fire is essentially a chain of hundreds of volcanoes and earthquake sites that stretch along the Pacific Ocean. It is a semicircle or horseshoe, and extends for approximately 40,250 kilometers. The Ring of Fire traces the meeting points of several tectonic plates, including the Eurasian, North American, Juan de Fuca, Cocos, Caribbean, Nazca, Antarctic, Indian, Australian, Philippine, and other smaller plates, all of which surround the Big Pacific. According to a report by National Geographic magazine.

It passes through 15 other countries including the United States of America, Indonesia, Mexico, Japan, Canada, Guatemala, Russia, Chile, Peru and the Philippines.

Pacific ring of fire map. (Credit: USGS) Why is the Ring of Fire vulnerable to earthquakes?

The Ring of Fire experiences a large number of earthquakes due to constant sliding, collision, or movement above or below tectonic plates. Because the edges of these plates are so jagged, they stick together while the rest of the plate continues to move. An earthquake occurs when a plate moves a sufficient distance and its edges separate from a fault.

Taiwan is prone to earthquakes due to the interaction of tectonic plates – the Philippine Sea plate and the Eurasian plate.

Why are there so many volcanoes in the Ring of Fire?

The presence of volcanoes in the Ring of Fire is also due to the movement of tectonic plates. Many volcanoes were formed through a process known as subduction. This occurs when two plates collide with each other and the heavier plate is pushed under the other, creating a deep trench.

“Basically, when there is a 'descending' oceanic plate. [like the Pacific Plate] It is forced into a hotter mantle plate, heats up, and the volatiles mix, creating magma. The magma then rises through the overlying plate and pushes toward the surface,” leading to the formation of volcanoes, according to a DW report.

Most of the planet's subduction zones are located in the “Ring of Fire” and for this reason host a large number of volcanoes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-sci-tech/earthquake-taiwan-ring-of-fire-9249383/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos