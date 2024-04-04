Australians in Taiwan during the earthquake recount moments of “violent” shaking and noise.





Western Australia Labor MP Tanya Lawrence was spending the Easter holiday with her husband when the strongest earthquake in 25 years struck Taiwan.

The death toll reached 10 people late Thursday, in addition to more than a thousand injured as a result of the earthquake that occurred on Wednesday morning.

Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency said the quake measured 7.2, while the US Geological Survey estimated its magnitude at 7.4.

Ms Lawrence was sleeping with her husband in their hotel in Taipei when she said they were awakened by a “violent” noise.

“There was this unusual noise, and it sounded like a distant booming thunder that was getting louder and louder,” she told ABC's Perth Morning Radio programme.

“We were like, 'What the hell is this?' “Then the shaking started and the hotel room was shaking violently from left to right, and we could not stand on our feet.”

Tanya Lawrence was in Taiwan on vacation when the earthquake struck. (ABC News: Keane Bourke)

The noise was so loud that she said she could feel it through her body.

“We just ended up lying in our bed and hoping it would pass.”

She said the moment was so terrifying that they thought the entire building was going to collapse.

After the shaking ended, they were able to reach the nearby stairs.

“The movement was so aggressive and violent” that she felt like she was on a plane experiencing turbulence.

Ms Lawrence told how she felt 10 minutes after the first quake, as another quake struck while she and her husband were in the stairwell.

Following the accident, rescuers worked to free dozens of trapped people while dozens of workers traveling in minibuses to a hotel in a national park went missing.

Late Thursday, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying 75 foreign nationals, including two Australians, had been rescued after being trapped, but two Australians and two Canadians were still missing.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.

Ready but unexpected

Brisbane resident Peter Dunstan, who now lives in the city of Taichung in central Taiwan, about 115 kilometers from where the earthquake struck, was forced to evacuate from the school where he teaches.

Mr. Dunstan teaches primary school and had just begun preparing his lessons for the day the alarm sounded.

“Everyone hit the roof, under the desks, holding on to the desk,” he said.

“And then [the room] It started to really shake, the strongest shaking I'd ever felt.

“I don't think the kids were particularly terrified because we're training [drills] All the time.

“It's more than just an annual thing.”

When the shaking stopped, the school was evacuated to the running track, as had happened during previous training exercises.

While checking the list to make sure everyone was out, another earthquake occurred, Dunstan said.

“The lampposts and basketball hoops started swinging,” he said.

His daughter Maya, 7 years old, is in the first grade in the same school.

Children at a primary school in Taiwan were evacuated to a sports field after an earthquake. (Source: Peter Dunstan)

She recounted her teacher's collection of rocks falling into her classroom as her friends sought shelter.

She has been doing earthquake drills for two and a half years, since kindergarten.

Mr Dunstan said although the deaths of so many were tragic, he was grateful that the timing of the earthquake meant the mountain roads were not congested.

“If that happens today [on the public holiday] “There would have been more people in cars and on the roads getting stoned because people go to the mountains on public holidays.”

