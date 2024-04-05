Plumas County earthquake felt in Sacramento





According to the USGS, two earthquakes measuring 4.3 and 4.5 have been reported in Plumas County.

Plumas County, California – Two earthquakes with preliminary magnitudes of 4.3 and 4.5 struck near Belden, California.

The US Geological Survey says the quakes occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m

Dr. Angie Lux, an earthquake early warning project scientist at Berkeley Seismology Laboratory, said the quakes were double, something we don't see often.

“I would say that sometimes we see foreshocks and mainshocks, mainshocks and aftershocks, but to have two very similar impacts of the same size in the same place in less than 30 seconds. That's not common at all,” Lux said.

According to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, there are no significant reports of damage or injuries as a result of either earthquake. It was felt nearby in Susanville, Chico, Oroville, Sacramento, Vacaville, Stockton and Reno. A map of where the earthquake is likely to be felt can be found here.

Earthquakes are not incredibly common in the Plumas County area.

“There aren't very large basements in that area, as far as I can tell. But we've had earthquakes happen in the past, and that's Lake Almanor right there,” Lux said, adding that the quakes seem to happen on smaller faults.

You wouldn't necessarily expect a lot of damage from an earthquake like this, according to Lux. But this may still be a frightening experience for some people who experience it.

“I think this earthquake is another great reminder that we in California live in earthquake country. It's always a great reminder to be prepared, download MyShake if you haven't, so you can get the early warnings of an earthquake,” Lux said.

MyShake provides ShakeAlert as part of its earthquake early warning system. It's not a forecast, but it can tell you when an earthquake will occur and you may feel that shaking. For this earthquake in Plumas County, Lux said the alert went out to about 2,000 phones.

All about earthquake preparedness:

See more: Earthquakes come without warning, and if you're not prepared by the time a big quake hits, it will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California, highlighted the need to prepare with a disaster kit and plan. A little action now can help you survive the next earthquake.

