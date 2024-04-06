Interview with a man who had a vasectomy during the East Coast earthquake





A 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook parts of the East Coast of the United States on Friday. I was safe in my apartment wondering if the violent shaking in my building was because my neighbor was running his washing machine or if the bad pipes in my building were about to rupture in some spectacular way.

But Justin Allen, a stay-at-home father from Pennsylvania, was probably the last place you wanted to be during an earthquake. He was placed on an examination bed with the doctor's hands and pointy objects cutting off his testicles.

About an hour after Allen left the clinic and headed to the pharmacy, he called WIRED to chat about the ridiculous timing of his vasectomy.

McKenna Kelly: Okay. First of all, are you okay?

Justin Allen: I'm good. I just came home. I'm starting to relax now.

Were you really nervous before starting the procedure?

I actually have white coat hypertension. So my blood pressure was already pretty high when I walked in, and I was definitely nervous. The doctor walked me through it step by step, which calmed me down through the whole thing, but I'm always nervous about things like this.

At what stage of the procedure did this happen?

We were probably about halfway there. Basically, the action started around 10:10 [am ET] It was at 10:24 or 10:25 that the earthquake struck.

Can you paint me a picture of what that table looked like?

I'm lying there. He's in the middle of whatever he wants to do there, and the entire building starts shaking. I wasn't sure what was happening. It sure felt like an earthquake, but we don't usually experience one. I didn't know if there was a train nearby or something that would cause the building to shake.

Then the doctor said: Oh my God. “This is an earthquake.” I thought he was messing with me. I thought he was just trying to be funny. But while that was happening, the office staff outside the room started screaming about an earthquake, and I thought, “Oh, wow, this is really happening.” And the doctor puts down the instruments. He asks, “How long does an earthquake usually last?” And the nurse says, “I’m thinking a minute or two.” So we stop and wait, and then he resumes work once it’s done.

So it stopped just as the vibration happened?

I think so. He was at the end of whatever move he was making right then and there. But he put the tools down for a moment to recalibrate.

At that moment, how did you feel?

We used to laugh about it, because we had never experienced it. So it doesn't look like a serious earthquake. It was just kind of rumbling. Then the doctor, nurse, and I joked about how we'd never forget where we were at that moment. I get this whole story for the rest of my life. I had a vasectomy and the earthquake happened and I don't live in California or anything like that. On the East Coast, this doesn't happen. It was definitely a surprise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/an-interview-with-a-guy-who-got-a-vasectomy-during-the-east-coast-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos