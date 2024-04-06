The earthquake shook Philadelphia even though the epicenter was 60 miles away in Hunterdon County, New Jersey





PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia officials are urging city residents to remain vigilant after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck northern New Jersey Friday morning, prompting an emergency response in the city.

The roar can be felt throughout the city.

The East Coast earthquake disrupted air, road and rail travel throughout the region. The epicenter of the earthquake on Friday was in northern New Jersey, with a magnitude of 4.8

“Did you feel it?” Regina Sykes said her friend asked her while visiting her in South Philadelphia. “And I'm like, 'It's Leo!' “I have a husky and he was running around.”

Sykes wasn't the only one who initially said she was confused about what was happening.

“I was on a call with a co-worker and I was like, ‘I think I have to go, my whole house is shaking.’ Then I thought it was a big truck coming down my street,” said Kelsey Demirlis of Fishtown. “It wasn't like that.”

Action News viewers from across the region share their reactions to the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked the Northeast Friday morning.

The quake's epicenter was in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, but Philadelphia residents like William Glover, who was asleep when the shaking started at 10:23 a.m., felt it, too.

“So I woke up, and I thought I was tripping. My mom came over and said, ‘Do you feel it?’ And I said, ‘Okay, as long as I’m not crazy.’”

“We were also asking, 'Did you feel that? What was that?'” said Dom Mireles, director of the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

Office workers at 2nd and Spring Garden felt shaken and rushed into action, activating the emergency response, he said.

“Your city and our administration are responding to this event quickly and steadfastly,” Mayor Cheryl Parker said.

The mayor says city agencies worked together and found no reportable damage to municipal buildings, schools or transportation. However, officials say everyone needs to stay alert for possible aftershocks.

“Down, hold on, and take cover. Protect yourself by getting on your knees and hands. Hold on to something sturdy like a table or desk and cover your head and neck with your arms,” ​​Meirelles said.

If you're driving during an earthquake, stop and set the parking brake, Meirelles says.

